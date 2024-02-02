Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Let’s face it: Crocs are never leaving the fashion zeitgeist. Due to the brand frequently dropping different styles and silhouettes, the divisive clog is here to stay. It should come as no surprise that celebrities have taken note. Case in point: Nicole Scherzinger, the Broadway-bound starlet originally known for being the frontwoman of early aughts pop act The Pussycat Dolls, knows a thing or two about staying comfy and chic no matter the occasion.

In an interview with The Strategist, Scherzinger said these shoes are easy to wear because they coordinate with everything. “I was so stoked when Crocs came back in style,” Scherzinger told the publication. “You kind of feel like you’re getting a massage while walking in these. And they’re super-light so they’re easy to travel with. It’s just a smart shoe. I specifically like tie-dye because the colors go with a lot. I put together cute traveling outfits wearing these.”

The Crocs Women’s Classic Platform Graphic Clog is a fun and flashy pair of shoes which will liven up your closet. Best of all, this variation has a chic platform sole that will add some height to your outfits!

To style these Crocs, you can lean into their playful essence or dress them down. For example, you can rock these with jeans and a bright hoodie for a casual ensemble — or you can team them with sweatpants and a sweatshirt for the ideal errands outfit. These clogs come in seven colors and have a 4 to 11 size range.

Crocs have millions and fans — and millions of haters. But let’s focus on the positive, shall we? One Amazon reviewer said, “I’m definitely a Croc girl and have bought several pairs and love them all! They’re really comfortable to wear all day and roomy enough to wear socks under when the weather gets cold! Crocs are great quality and worth the money! I love the color, and they go well with jeans! Fast shipping and true to size! If you never bought a pair, you are missing out!” Another reviewer noted, “These crocs are cute. I get compliments on them all the time. I love that they have a bit of height on them.”

One more Amazon reviewer gushed, “I LOVE Crocs! I have problems with a hammer toe, arthritis in my foot, and neuropathy, so not every shoe feels good. The little massaging nubs seem to help distract me from the neuropathy. They are nice and roomy for the person with a wider foot like me. I also like all of the holes that vent the Crocs and the little platform. All in all, a very good clog for me, plus tons of colors!”

If finding a comfy and casual pair of shoes is a must for you right now, this Nicole Scherzinger-approved option may be the perfect fit!

See it: Get the Crocs Women’s Classic Platform Graphic Clog for $37 (was $60) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate as of February 2, 2024, but may be subject to change.

