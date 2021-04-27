Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We have so many backless tops and dresses ready to rock during the summer season, but wearing these styles can be a little tricky. You basically have to go braless if you want the backless designs to shine in all their glory, but that’s certainly not an ideal situation for many of Us.

If you’re comfortable going out without a bra on, then do you — but those of Us who need a little extra coverage and lift need to consider this sticky bra from Niidor! Amazon shoppers are absolutely obsessed with it, and claim it makes a serious difference when they wear certain types of outfits.

Get the Niidor Self Adhesive Strapless Invisible Backless Sticky Silicone Bra for prices starting at $17, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 27, 2021, but are subject to change.

Not sure what this garment actually is? For starters, it’s a silicone sticky bra that’s molded to fit your natural curves and give your figure a more lifted shape. There’s a clasp connecting the two cups together, which can give you ample amounts of cleavage in the process. In fact, shoppers claim this sticky bra provided them with cleavage that they didn’t think was possible — especially for smaller cup sizes!

Reviewers are also quick to note that the adhesive used to keep this bra in place is super strong and lasts for an extended period of time. As long as you take proper care of it, you can use this bra time and time again. Pro tip: One shopper says to keep the protective plastic foil to put over the sticky part of the bra in order to preserve the adhesive!

Another impressive aspect of this bra is the sizing range — it goes by cup sizes, starting from A and going up to F! Usually sticky bra sizing tends to stop at D, but this one takes it a step further — and we’re beyond grateful. This just may be the secret weapon to confidently wearing all of our favorite styles this summer!

