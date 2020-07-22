5 Seriously Fun Nintendo Switch Games Shoppers Can’t Stop Playing

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Some of our earliest memories are playing Nintendo games with our siblings and friends. Whether we were cruising down a racetrack with Mario and his squad, fighting off monsters in Hyrule as Link or tearing through Pokémon mini-games and battles, the fun never stopped. Like, actually never. Nintendo is still releasing so many fun, beloved games to this day, and the graphics and gameplay have come a long way since the NES and N64!

The Nintendo Switch is one of the most popular gaming systems on the planet right now. It won’t stop selling out! It’s a favorite of both serious and casual gamers alike, and the fact that it can be played as either a portable, handheld system or one connected to your TV is a major innovation. There’s also the completely handheld version, the Switch Lite! Either is amazing entertainment for the whole family. What games should you pick up first though? We’ve got you. Check out our favorites below, all available at Best Buy right now!

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Animal Crossing has been one of Nintendo’s top series since the initial game was released for GameCube nearly two decades ago. New Horizons takes things to the next level and beyond. The concept is that you move to a deserted island to start life anew, building a home and befriending adorable animal islanders who soon move in. You can transform your island in so many ways, it’s incredible. Even better is that you can invite a group of friends to come over to your island so you can play together in real time! This game is relaxing, beautiful and perfect for anyone who just wants to take it easy. It’s also only been out for a few months and already has over 7,500 glowing reviews!

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

That’s right — Mario is still cruising, and the challenging Rainbow Road is waiting for you! This game also has a fantastic online mode that lets you compete against friends as you make your way around the gorgeous, otherworldly tracks, even if you’re all racing from your own separate homes. There are fun battle courses too! Which racer are you? Yoshi? Baby Luigi? Bowser? Or maybe your very own Mii character?

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition

If you’re more into role-playing games (RPGs) or want to see what they’re all about, we can’t recommend Xenoblade Chronicles enough. This graphics in this remastered version look simply stunning. If you want a lovely blend of adventurous exploration, real-time battles and some exciting, unique features like a future-seeing blade, this is the game for you. This version even has a new epilogue, so you’ll definitely want to play it all the way through!

Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition

Paper Mario: The Origami King

This game just came out and it’s already shaping up to be a new classic. You really can’t go wrong when it comes to Mario games, and this paper-crafted version is the latest to bring some whimsical fun to the series. You’ll love this one if you’re a fan of Mario but find some of his other adventures to be a little stressful. Solve puzzles, use creative new abilities and rescue a folded-up Princess Peach from the clutches of King Olly!

Paper Mario: The Origami King

Pokémon Sword or Pokémon Shield

Two games? Yes, but here’s why. While these games are basically identical in many ways, each version has its own exclusive features, such as different Gym Leaders and different Legendary Pokémon. Feel free to explore the differences or just pick the cover you like better — doesn’t matter to Us! Either way, you’ll have fun on your journey through the Galar region, catching, battling, trading and finding brand new Poké friends!

Pokémon Sword or Pokémon Shield

