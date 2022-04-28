Shoppers Are Buying This Comfy Jumpsuit in Multiple Colors

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

How is it already almost May? Quite frankly, we can’t believe how quickly the summer is approaching — we need to do some catching up in the wardrobe department. We want our closets to be warm-weather ready, and comfy, casual everyday pieces are at the top of the list!

The summer is a feel-good season, and the garments we wear should reflect that. The easier and breezier, the better! When we spotted this jumpsuit from Nirovien, we knew it was a must-have — and it’s already scoring some seriously positive reviews on Amazon. Shoppers love it so much, they’re coming back for more colors!

Get the Nirovien Women’s Tie Strap Sleeveless Jumpsuit for $29 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 27, 2022, but are subject to change.

This jumpsuit has all of the key details that make for a relaxed staple. The fit is incredibly flattering, plus the material it’s made from is reportedly ultra-soft. The silhouette of this jumpsuit is empire-style, with its fitted and smocked bust and flowy pant legs. We adore when dresses boast this aesthetic, and the jumpsuit version is equally captivating!

Another touch worth mentioning would have to be the spaghetti straps — they make the ensemble feel a touch dressier and add to the versatility of the piece. This jumpsuit can easily be jazzed up with pumps and statement jewelry if you’re heading out to dinner! And for casual outings, a pair of white sneakers and a crossbody purse will help you nail the vibe.

Get the Nirovien Women’s Tie Strap Sleeveless Jumpsuit for $29 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 27, 2022, but are subject to change.

You can pick this jumpsuit up in a slew of solid shades, and if you can’t choose just one favorite, investing in multiple options may be the move. Reviewers claim they have returned and ordered more options after receiving their initial purchase. We’re completely on board, but if you’re looking for some more variety, we’re also crushing on this strapless jumpsuit, this palazzo jumpsuit and this casual jogger jumpsuit. Done!

See it: Get the Nirovien Women’s Tie Strap Sleeveless Jumpsuit for $29 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 27, 2022, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from Nirovien and shop all of the clothing, shoes and jewelry available at Amazon! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals!

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles below:

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!