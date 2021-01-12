Feeling Guilty After a Cheat Day? Noom Can Help With That

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Everyone feels differently about the concept of cheat days. Some find them to be absolutely necessary to keep their diet on track, while others see them as complete no-nos. Many are also totally conflicted, unable to confidently weigh the pros and cons.

The thing is, people are never going to come to one, unanimous decision about cheat days. Why? Because we’re all different. Our bodies crave different things and our minds work differently. The one thing we have in common, however, is that after a cheat day — purposeful or not — we want to get back on track. How? With Noom!

Noom is different because it recognizes the fact that everyone is different. While with other diet programs you might fall off track and be expected to hop right back on, sticking to completely strict rules, your Noom Goal Specialist can help you adjust your plan — offering you recommendations and shifted goals based on your current situation. Every single person on Noom can receive one-on-one, totally personalized help and support — plus an understanding professional to hold them accountable!

Some suggestions Noom might give you after a cheat day or binge might be to start drinking a lot of and tracking your water, get a good night’s sleep or plan a way to get moving and reset your mind, even if it’s not traditional exercise. Most importantly, however, Noom can help you completely change your perspective on cheat days so you can see more long-term success. The program takes mental wellness into account as much as it does physical, using cognitive behavior therapy to help you more naturally adjust your habits into healthier ones!

According to a Noom blog post, “Using food as a reward can change your relationship with food in a negative way,” creating more guilt in your diet. A cheat day doesn’t have to feel like a disappointment. instead, you can see it as an opportunity to re-evaluate what’s going to work best for you moving forward. Your Goal Specialist can help you figure out how to work your favorite treats into your everyday diet too so that you won’t even feel the need for a cheat day!

Remember that a cheat day isn’t necessarily going to halt your progress. You have to look ahead, not back to keep moving forward. Otherwise, you might trip over your own two feet and fall further behind. Noom can not only give you those first steps to moving forward again, but the steps after that as well so you can keep it going. Add in all of the resources the app-driven program offers, plus access to a community of other encouraging Noomers, and you’ll feel better and reinvigorated in no time. Sign up today to get started!

