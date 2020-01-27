Noom’s Color-Coding System Actually Makes Dieting Fun

How does the thought of dieting make you feel? Anybody else just let out a lengthy groan? Yes, we want to lose weight, but why does the process have to be so irritating, boring, difficult or even seemingly impossible? Is it so bad that we want to be healthy and also enjoy a slice of cake from time to time?

Of course not! And that’s why so many diets just don’t work for most people. They don’t take into consideration that their users are, in fact, real people with real feelings and varying needs — especially when they’re making such a major change in their daily lifestyle. If a diet isn’t making you happy, it’s not the diet for you. That’s why Noom creates plans that will work for you. How do we know? Because they’re made for you and you alone!

Sign up for a two-week trial of Noom today!

You might not believe it until you try it, but Noom actually makes diets not only doable, but enjoyable. Thanks to the help of a personalized plan, daily support from a one-on-one Goal Specialist, a community of other Noomers, a food-tracking system and so much more, Noom shows why it’s so different from other diets right from the start!

Let’s talk about that food-tracking system, because it goes much deeper than others you may have tried in the past. It color-codes foods to fit into three categories: green, yellow and red. Green foods are the lowest-calorie options, such as vegetables, fruits and whole grains. Yellow foods have more calories and include options like beans, yogurt and certain meats. Red foods have the most calories and include options like pizza, chocolate, juice and red meat.

Sign up for a two-week trial of Noom today!

Noom recognizes that, as our old pal Kermit the Frog once said, it’s not easy being green. That’s why when it recommends you a percentage of each color to eat per day, there’s plenty of yellow and red to go around! Trying to balance out your own little color wheel can actually be pretty fun. Succeeding is the best feeling, after all. It’s like finding a pair of jeans that actually fits well. That feeling of triumph is irreplaceable!

There is so much more to explore with Noom. Track your steps to motivate yourself to move around during the day, try out some yummy new recipes and read about tips and tricks to help a healthy lifestyle become second nature to you. Want to try out something new, like intermittent fasting or a plant-based diet? Just let your Goal Specialist know! Noom isn’t about the restrictions, it’s about finding a diet and routine that you’ll actually enjoy so you can find long-term results. Make sure to have a slice of cake for Us when you start hitting all of your goals, okay?

Sign up for a two-week trial of Noom today!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!