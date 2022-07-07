Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We don’t have to wait until Black Friday to score some serious steals. Why, you ask? Because the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is officially back! Christmas in July has never been more of an IRL thing than right now. It’s the ultimate time to score new styles at amazing discounts to wear for the end of summer — and it doesn’t hurt to get shopping done for the upcoming autumn months.

Two of the bestselling categories are always dresses and shoes — specifically sneakers. The two honestly team flawlessly together when you want to wear a cute yet casual outfit. So, we decided to give you the best selection of both from the sale below!

Dresses

1. Our Absolute Favorite: We love ruched bodycon dresses like this one from Treasure & Bond because they’re seriously versatile and undeniably flattering — originally $49, now just $36!

2. We Also Love: Though it’s not your typical day dress, this tennis dress from Zella can be worn for both working out and as a casual daytime ensemble — originally $79, now just $50!

3. We Can’t Forget: If boho styles are your thing, check out this Chelsea28 maxi dress that has lovely chiffon layers that are floaty and ethereal — originally $119, now on sale for $79!

4. The Perfect LBD: Shoppers say this French Connection mini dress is ideal for any type of occasion — it was $148, but now it’s $90!

5. Fun & Flirty: Round out the rest of summer in style while wearing this mini dress from Free People that comes in two different floral prints — originally $98, but now you can get it for $65!

6. Summer-to-Fall Transition Number: As the summer draws to a close and fall starts rolling around, you’ll be able to wear this BB Dakota by Steve Madden button-down dress — it was $79, but now it’s $50!

7. Best Simple Dress: This knit tank midi frock from Vero Moda is simple, but that’s what makes it so chic — originally $59, now on sale for $40!

8. Favorite Sale Splurge: Sales like this one are a great opportunity to save on any splurge items you’ve been eying, and we have our sights set on this slinky slip dress from Allsaints — it was $229, but now you can score it for $150!

Comfy Sneakers

9. Our Absolute Favorite: You can never go wrong with a simple pair of sleek sneakers like these beauties from Sam Edelman. They go with every type of outfit — they were $100, but now they’re marked down to $60!

10. We Also Love: These white Ted Baker sneakers have a floral print touch on the back of the ankle that’s absolutely dreamy for the summertime — originally $150, now on sale for $100!

11. We Can’t Forget: Elevate your classic Converse style by picking up this platform version of their iconic high tops — originally $80, now just $55!

12. Chic Sneaker Pick: When looking at these Karl Lagerfeld shoes, you wouldn’t initially think they fall under the sneaker category — but they have all of the right comfy elements — they were $199, but now they’re $80!

13. Skater-Style Shoes: The rugged look of these P448 high-tops can add some edginess to whatever look you team them with — originally $298, now marked-down to $200!

14. Best Comfort Shoe: If you want a breathable sneaker that’s supportive and comfortable, check out these knit sneakers from BZees — they were $110, but now you can get them for $75!

15. Stylish Athletic Kicks: Aside from the fact that these Nike sneakers are made for every type of workout, they’re also fabulous for streetwear outfits — originally $120, now on sale for $96!

