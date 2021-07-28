These Seriously Comfy Wedges Are 40% Off in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We’re always on the hunt for heels that are easy to wear. There are plenty of styles that look amazing but come with a painful price, and others that are supremely comfortable but lacking in the looks department. It almost feels impossible to find a balance between style and comfort, but we’re here with fabulous footwear news!

Introducing the incredible wedges we found on sale from Kenneth Cole in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. Shoppers are obsessed with how supported their feet feel when they wear them, and they’re clearly a hot commodity right now. You can score a pair for 40% off, which is a deal you may want to jump on before time runs out! Want more scoop? We have all of these shoes’ specs outlined below, so keep reading for more!

Get the Gentle Souls by Kenneth Cole Signature Colleen Wedge Sandal (originally $100) on sale with free shipping for just $60 during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale!

These wedges are a summertime shoe staple! They have an espadrille style with a braided jute-wrapped heel and are currently available in four gorgeous shades: classic black, deep navy blue, light beige and a natural tan version. The top of the feet are primarily covered, and there’s a peekaboo toe opening at the front — so keep those pedicures fresh. There are elastic straps wrapping around the ankle which provide extra support and allow for extensive mobility. Walking for long periods of time will be no sweat!

Shoppers are saying that the heel height is absolutely ideal for afternoons spent out and about. It measures in at three inches tall, but the 3/4-inch platform makes them feel more manageable.

Versatility is key, and you can wear these heels with everything from dresses to jeans. If you can’t deal with uncomfortable heels but still want some height from your footwear, these heels are a pair to consider picking up! In fact, reviewers say that these are some of the most comfortable shoes they own — period. Given how honest Nordstrom shoppers tend to be, we’re taking their word for it. Adding to cart ASAP!

