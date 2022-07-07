Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is truly the place to be for all things beauty. You won’t just find your favorite brands — you’ll find exclusive value sets and sizes you won’t be able to shop anywhere else. Save big on the best skincare around from iconic brands like La Mer, Charlotte Tilbury and more!

We’re focusing on anti-aging skincare so good, you may find the idea (and the cost) of Botox or fillers simply pointless. Shop our 13 picks below for a natural, youthful glow — and remember, shop fast! Products are bound to sell out!

1. This Microcurrent Tool: NuFACE is an industry leader when it comes to anti-aging microcurrent devices. This Mini Starter Kit is the perfect size for taking care of your skin on the go too. Valued at $209, it’s just $135 in this sale!

2. This Age Arrest Cream: Wrinkles? Fine lines? Never heard of them! Not with this Kate Somerville Age Arrest Wrinkle Cream on your side. Originally $98, it’s just $50 in this sale!

3. This Antioxidant-Rich Serum: When it comes to coveted skincare, you know you’ve made it when you have an Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Serum Set on your vanity. Valued at $209, it’s just $110 in this sale!

4. This Renewal Set: La Mer is the most A-list you can get, but it can get pretty expensive. That’s why we love this Luminous Renewal Set of travel sizes. Valued at $155, it’s just $95 in this sale!

5. This LED Light Therapy Device: This futuristic LightStim for Wrinkles device uses red light therapy to smooth skin texture, stimulate the production of collagen and more – painlessly! Valued at $249, it’s just $167 in this sale!

6. This Line-Reducing Serum: This Kiehl’s Powerful-Strength Line-Reducing Concentrate Serum harnesses the power of vitamin C to target wrinkles while plumping skin up with hyaluronic acid. Valued at $140, it’s just $73 in this sale!

7. This Resurfacing Wash: Creams and serums are important in anti-aging skincare, but your cleanser could make a big difference too. This Elemis Dynamic Resurfacing Facial Wash may help stimulate the skin’s natural cell renewal cycle. This jumbo size is valued at $98, but it’s just $65 in this sale!

8. This Microneedling Kit: This five-piece BeautyBio GloPRO set may not only help firm your skin, but it could also help your hair look thicker. An all-around makeover! Valued at $353, it’s just $179 in this sale!

9. This Magic Cream Set: Stock your vanity with makeup artist favorites, starting with the Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream. This set comes with one jar plus two refills. Valued at $280, it’s just $196 in this sale!

10. This Youth-Restoring Set: With a Stimulskin serum, moisturizer and eye/lip cream, this Darphin Absolute Youth Renewal Set has got your anti-aging regimen set. Valued at $299, it’s just $195 in this sale!

11. This Age-Defying Mask Set: Expression lines and sagging skin? This Chantecaille Bio Lifting Mask Set is packed with peptides and stem cell extract to deliver “age-defying results.” Valued at $396, it’s just $279 in this sale!

12. This Luxurious Serum: This Sulwhasoo First Care Serum Duo is designed to improve visible wrinkles, brightness, hydration and more. A K-beauty formula to remember! Valued at $178, it’s just $137 in this sale!

13. This Youth-Activating Set: This Lancome Glow of Génifique Set comes with a serum, eye cream and hydrogel sheet mask to deliver fast results. Valued at $192, it’s just $109 in this sale!

