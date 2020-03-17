Nordstrom Reviewers Say These Jeans Are Perfect in Every Way

It’s safe to say that most of Us have a lot of extra time on our hands at the moment. Let’s just be real — we’re all looking for much-needed distractions to relax. And what better way to do that than with some online shopping?

Treating yourself to a new pair of jeans won’t change the game, but it could provide a temporarily smile. On a quest for just that, we found this perfect pair that Nordstrom shoppers can’t stop raving about! They’re slimming, come in a classic color and have everything that we’re looking for when it comes to denim.

Get the Wit & Wisdom Ab-Solution Itty Bitty Bootcut Jeans for just $68, available at Nordstrom!

These dreamy jeans from Wit & Wisdom are seriously strong in every way possible. They have just the right amount of stretch that make them supremely comfortable, and the right fit that can flatter anyone’s figure. They have a dark indigo blue wash that’s ideal for every season. The flare at the bottom makes the leg look sleek and slim, and ensures that they can work with a ton of different shoe options. Whether you’re wearing a pair of booties, ballet flats or sandals, you can create whatever look and vibe you’re going for with these jeans!

The elegant cut of the jeans looks great on virtually every body type. They have a tummy control waistband that can help tighten your middle section — and they also have a construction that’s designed to lift your booty! We love anything that can help Us enhance our figures, and it looks like this denim design has hit it out of the park.

Get the Wit & Wisdom Ab-Solution Itty Bitty Bootcut Jeans for just $68, available at Nordstrom!

Satisfied shoppers seem to agree. They say that they “love the look of these jeans” and that ” they’re perfect.” The best testimonial that we read said that these are “excellent jeans, great quality, very flattering.” What more could you want to see when you’re debating on picking up a pair for yourself?

The brand and multiple shoppers note that they recommend sizing down from your usual order to guarantee that you get the appropriate fit. One reviewer said that they “receive multiple compliments whenever [they’re] wearing” these jeans, which is always a nice bonus!

See it: Get the Wit & Wisdom Ab-Solution Itty Bitty Bootcut Jeans for just $68, available at Nordstrom!

