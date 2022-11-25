Shopping ASAP! These Nordstrom Black Friday Deals Are Going Fast

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Doing your Black Friday shopping online may be more comfortable than heading to the mall. While it’s a dream to snag steals from the comfort of your couch, it’s hard to keep track of all of the discounts! This is especially true at Nordstrom, where the available stock is massive and thousands of people are shopping at the same time. Don’t worry — you know Shop With Us has your back!

We’ve been keeping tabs on some of the best sale items to assist you on your Black Friday journey, and have outlined everything for you below. That being said, there are thousands of eyes on these steals — so if you see anything that catches your gaze, add it to cart fast. You never know how quickly these steals will sell out!

Best Women’s Clothing Deals

Black Friday is the ideal time to buy seasonal items for the winter which normally wouldn’t be on sale. Whether you’re looking for a new puffer, fresh knits or wear-everywhere leggings, we’ve got you covered!

Check out all of the women’s clothing Black Friday deals here!

Best Women’s Shoe Deals

Keep your footwear wardrobe fresh by treating yourself to some new shoes! We found deals on boots galore plus some staple sneakers that we think you’ll adore.

Check out all of the women’s shoe Black Friday deals here!

Best Women’s Handbags and Accessories Deals

What’s better than getting a new handbag? Not much! These different purses and accessories are a great treat yourself gift or an excellent way to cross off someone on your holiday shopping list.

Check out all of the women’s accessories Black Friday deals here!

Best Beauty Deals

It’s about time we upgrade our beauty routines! All of the luxe skincare and beauty discounts you could ever want are included in our lineup below.

Check out all of the beauty Black Friday deals here!

Want more? Check out all of the Black Friday deals happening at Nordstrom here!

