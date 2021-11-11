Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Black Friday kicked off as soon as Halloween ended this year, which means we have been non-stop searching for all of the best deals in every category. Fashion, as always, is one of the most important. If we don’t buy any new clothes from a Black Friday sale, are we even human?

Nordstrom has so many amazing deals for this year’s holiday season — and the dresses! The dresses are everything! It was hard narrowing it down to a small list of favorites, but someone had to do it. Check out what we found and grab your favorites before your size sells out!

This Comfy Dress Making Shoulder Pads Modern

This flattering yet cool and casual midi dress is the type of go-to piece you’ll grab when you’re in a rush and don’t know what to wear. It’s so good though, you’ll choose it even with plenty of time to spare!

Get the WAYF Padded Shoulder Midi Dress (originally $68) for just $34 at Nordstrom!

This Satin Dress You Can Dress Up or Down

This slip dress’ drapey neckline and side slit are enchanting, and the straps let you adjust the fit so it’s like it was made for you. Wear this gorgeous piece with sneakers and socks or dress it up for date night with heels and your favorite jewelry!

Get the BP. + WILDFANG Square Neck Satin Slipdress (originally $49) for just $25 at Nordstrom!

This Romantic Chiffon and Lace Dress

You could make the entire cast of Bridgerton jealous in a dress like this. With chiffon, lace and even subtle metallic hues, this dress could be the beginning to a love story for the ages!

Get the Chelsea28 Chiffon & Lace Dress (originally $119) for just $65 at Nordstrom!

This Figure-Loving Sweater Dress

Not all sweater dresses have to be oversized with chunky knits (not that we don’t love those too). This one has a body-skimming fit to show off your silhouette even in the cold!

Get the French Connection Simona Long Sleeve Body-Con Sweater Dress (originally $138) for just $83 at Nordstrom!

This Babydoll Dress That’s Endlessly Cute

Perfect by itself in the summer and perfectly paired with tights and cardigans in the winter, this babydoll T-shirt dress will be a hit year round. Its organic cotton fibers are soft and skin-friendly, and we adore the slight contrast of the ringer neckline!

Get the BP. Babydoll Organic Cotton T-Shirt Dress (originally $35) for just the $23 at Nordstrom!

Looking for more? Shop all dresses currently on sale at Nordstrom here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!