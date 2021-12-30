Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If there were a competition for the most luxurious material, cashmere would be a top contender. The wool is oh-so-soft and sophisticated, ideal for sweaters and scarves. In our dream world, cashmere would be the favored fabric of our winter wardrobe — but sadly, it’s usually out of our budget. Cashmere sweaters often cost hundreds of dollars, and we just can’t justify paying for those price tags.

So, you can imagine our elation when we discovered the perfect cashmere pullover from Nordstrom. Originally $119, this sweater is now on sale for only $45 — that’s 62% off! Discounts on cashmere only come around once in a blue moon, so make sure you take advantage of this amazing deal! Act fast — the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale ends January 2.

The Cashmere Crewneck Sweater from Nordstrom is a classic closet staple. This simple silhouette is an elevated take on an everyday essential. Made from 100% cashmere, this buttery soft wool fabric will keep you warm without weighing you down. And the ribbed trim at the neck, cuffs and hem add delicate detailing to this timeless design. This cashmere crewneck is available in sizes XXS-XXL and eight solid colors — light pink, black, beige, red, grey, blue, lavender and peach.

According to one shopper, “At the sale price this is an absolute steal and it’s great quality compared to other more expensive cashmere sweaters from other retailers. This is a great investment. LOVE IT.” Another customer declared, “Softest cashmere sweater ever! This beautiful sweater fit me perfectly and was so soft and flattering.” And one review reported, “High quality, right amount of weight, soft and a bit longer for the cold months.” What more could you ask for?

This cashmere sweater would look stunning with a pair of jeans or slacks, either tucked in or worn loosely. It’s a winning choice for a variety of occasions — work, brunch, errands and everything in between. For a dressier function, team this top with leather pants and pumps. For casual circumstances, you could even rock this crewneck with matching ribbed knit sweats and sneakers. Cashmere never goes out of style, so snag this sweater on sale before it sells out!

