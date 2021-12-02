Our Favorite Finds From Nordstrom’s Massive Holiday Sale

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services

Black Friday and Cyber Monday may be over, but the savings are here to stay! Right in time for holiday shopping, Nordstrom is currently offering major discounts on a huge selection of seasonal styles. Save big on all your winter wardrobe essentials, from sweaters to scarves. We rounded up some of our favorite finds from this limited-edition sale — read on to shop these amazing deals before it’s too late!

7 Best Nordstrom 2021 Holiday Deals Right Now

1. Up to 50% Off Coats

Our Absolute Favorite: Stay warm in style with this top-rated puffy parka. Multiple shoppers called this Cole Haan Hooded Down & Feather Jacket “warm and cozy” — originally starting at $200, now just $113!

Check out more women’s coats on sale here!

2. Up to 60% Off Pajamas

Our Absolute Favorite: Get a good night’s sleep in this super soft pajama shirt. Part sleepwear, part loungewear, this BP Comfy Sleep Top is a sweet dream — originally $40, now just $20!

Check out more women’s pajamas on sale here!

3. Up to 60% Off Vests

Our Absolute Favorite: Toasty and trendy, the Sam Edelman Water Repellent Hooded Puffer Vest is the ideal winter layering piece. And we’re smitten with the gorgeous navy color and lustrous satin fabric — originally $180, now just $100!

Check out more women’s vests on sale here!

4. Up to 60% Off Scarves

Our Absolute Favorite: Available in four stunning shades, the BP Colorblock Scarf and Fingerless Gloves Set is a dynamic duo. It’s lovely weather for a sleigh ride together with these seasonal staples — originally $25, now just $20!

Check out more scarves on sale here!

5. Up to 53% Off Boots

Our Absolute Favorite: Boots with the fur! The Blondo Devin Waterproof Bootie is just as fashion-forward as it is functional — originally $160, now just $100!

Check out more boots on sale here!

6. Up to 56% Off Leggings

Our Absolute Favorite: Keep it cozy-chic à la Kim Kardashian in these SKIMS Logo Cotton Thermal Leggings. SKIMS products rarely go on sale, so don’t miss out on this rare opportunity — originally $60, now just $30!

Check out more leggings on sale here!

7. Up to 45% Off Sweaters

Our Absolute Favorite: Embrace hibernation season with the Sanctuary V-Neck Teddy Sweater. This cozy pullover features an organized fit and plush teddy bear finish — originally $79, now just $47!

Check out more sweaters on sale here!

