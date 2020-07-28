11 Exclusive Picks From the Nordstrom Sale — Up to 60% Off

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Huge sales are the best, but they can also be super overwhelming. Don’t worry though, because we’re here to guide you through Nordstrom’s recently launched sale, whether you’re looking to revamp your skincare routine, stock up on some new shoes or give your wardrobe a major makeover!

When you’re shopping this sale, it’s super important that you consider Nordstrom’s exclusive, in-house brands as one of your top priorities. If you miss out on these awesome pieces, you actually won’t find them anywhere else, period. Don’t know which brands to check out first? We’ve taken care of that. Check out 11 of our top picks below!

These Beachy Pants

These lightweight pants are chicer than chic. You’ll definitely want to wear them to the beach and beyond!

Get the Chelsea28 Ana Smocked Split Leg Pants (originally $59) for just $35 at Nordstrom!

This Breezy Dress

It’s casual, it’s beautiful, it’s versatile — this dress might just be our most-worn item for the remainder of the summer!

Get the Chelsea28 Farrah Smocked Cover-Up Maxi Dress (originally $89) for just $53 at Nordstrom!

This Flattering Frock

This dress is a major fan-favorite because of its universally-flattering construction. We love every single color too!

Get the Leith Ruched Body-Con Tank Dress (originally $56) for just $40 at Nordstrom!

This Slouchy Sweater

This transitional sweater is such a comfy, easy way to take a lazy day outfit and turn it into a style statement!

Get the Treasure & Bond Lightweight Stripe Sweater (originally $45) for just $32 at Nordstrom!

These Easygoing Shorts

We love shorts weather, but most shorts are so uncomfortable. This pair, though? Comfy, cute and everything in between!

Get the Treasure & Bond Smocked Waist Shorts (originally $69) for just $48 at Nordstrom!

This Stunning Swimsuit

Want to feel like a total goddess next time you hit the beach or pool? This swimsuit’s got you!

Get the Chelsea28 Belted Textured One-Piece Swimsuit (originally $89) for just $53 at Nordstrom!

This Vacation-Ready Sundress

This dress is just as ready for date night as it is for a sidewalk brunch or even a summer wedding!

Get the Leith Cami Maxi Sundress (originally $79) for just $47 at Nordstrom!

These Wedge Sandals

Instantly elevate any summer look with a pair of upgraded sandals like these beauties!

Get the Treasure & Bond Poppy Espadrille Wedge Sandal (originally $80) starting at just $32 at Nordstrom!

This Floral Shirt

How gorgeous is this top? Grabbing something of this quality on sale is huge!

Get the Caslon Embroidered Ruffle Top (originally $69) for just $48 at Nordstrom!

These Eye-Catching Sandals

This super comfy pair of sandals will have the compliments rolling in one after another!

Get the Caslon Dalila Elastic Sandal (originally $90) for just $36 at Nordstrom!

This Swingy Skirt

This flowy skirt is seriously pretty, and we can’t wait to create so many outfits based around it!

Get the Halogen Pleated Midi Skirt (originally $79) starting at just $32 at Nordstrom!

Want to see more? Shop more deals from Nordstrom’s in-house brands here!

Check out more of our picks and deals!

