Here’s the thing about Uggs: Everyone has them, everyone loves them, but no one wants to admit it. It’s a bit of a love-hate relationship but it still doesn’t stop Us from buying a new pair every winter season.

We found a classic pair with a twist – they come with a platform sole and they’re on sale at Nordstrom!

See It: Grab the UGG Kristin Classic Slim Water-Resistant Mini Boots on sale for $110 at Nordstrom now!

The Ugg Kristin Classic Slim Water-Resistant Mini Boots are currently available at Nordstrom for 25 percent off. Originally priced at $150, these Uggs are marked down to just $110 – shipping included. While they are available in three different colors, they’re going fast.

As we said, Uggs are a hot item. The winter is starting to become unbearable so whether we want to admit it or not, we’ll be itching to wear our comfy fur boots soon. This pair is available in black suede, chestnut suede and grey suede in select sizes while supplies last.

We remember strutting the hallways of high school in a pair of Uggs but admittedly continue to wear them during the cold winter months, which is why these platform boots are a must-have in the modern-day closet! Like a lot of Ugg products, this boot includes water-resistant suede with an updated and sleeker profile that streamlines the heritage style. Of course, there is a cozy shearling lining and a cushy sole to provide the utmost comfort for a day full of errands. They’ll keep our feet extra warm when winter strikes, too!

With over 1,000 five-star reviews on Nordstrom, shoppers are very happy with their purchase! The only suggestion many reviewers gave was to purchase the boots a half a size up. If we plan on wearing a very thick sock with them, some suggested going a whole size up, for the best fit. Others said that they offer great support, keep them warm in the snow, absolutely love the water-repellent feature and are really easy to style with their everyday outfits. One person added that they are super appealing and cute – more streamlined and “boot” looking than traditional UGGs.

In regard to styling these babies, they would look great with our go-to black cotton leggings and an oversized wool sweater. Add a lace bralette underneath and leave the sweater off the shoulder and it’s a comfy, effortless look for whatever we choose to tackle that day. If we wanted to dress them up a little bit, we could grab a black pair of the Kristin boots and wear them with some faux black leather Spanx leggings, a long white button-down tunic and a faux black fur vest. Let’s be honest, we probably won’t be wearing these to work but no one is stopping us from making our commute more enjoyable by slipping our heels in our tote bag and wearing these on our walk to the office.

Check out more of our picks and deals here!





Every fashion fan knows the ultimate sartorial rule: One can never own too many pairs of shoes! Seriously, it’s hard to pass up a new pair since we need sneakers for inside and outside of the gym, professional heels and other shoes appropriate for the office, fun styles for going out and Instagram selfies, trusty comfy ones for running errands, plus seasonal selections including boots and booties of all heights for the colder months and sandals and slip ons for when temperatures are warmer.

Since we find ourselves stocking up year-round, no matter the season, we find we just really do always need a new pair!

Our absolute favorite booties: When there’s inclement weather or we’re just feeling a little bit lazy and want to be comfortable, we can always rely on our Uggs. But Uggs aren’t limited to shearling boots! We found these low-heeled ankle booties that can withstand most weather conditions. Plus, they’re such an easy pull-on style perfect for when we need to run out the door.

Our absolute favorite wedge sneakers: We often find ourselves in another serious dilemma: Sneakers or heels? Why not both! One of our absolute favorite designs ever is a wedge sneaker bootie, which basically covers every single base. They’re comfortable enough to walk around in all day, have a bit more pizzazz than your average kicks plus give a subtle lift!

Our absolute favorite sneakers: The whole point of sneakers is for comfort, so we really need a pair that ups the ante in the snug factor. Countless shoppers have said these suede sneakers are so light, they feel like walking on a cloud! Plus, they’re ultra casual enough to wear any day and come in so many different colors!

