We Want Every Color of This Under-$50 Shirt from Nordstrom





Where do you start when creating an outfit? Do you begin with the bottoms and find a suitable top to match? Or do you choose a shirt and work your way down? No matter which type of outfit creator you are, we’re here to talk about tops. We all know the pressure is on, too. The right shirt can make our outfit better in a matter of seconds and the wrong one can break our look (and spirits) faster than we put it on. There are hundreds of thousands of styles of shirts to select from, so we all know how overwhelming that can be. From T-shirts to button-ups, it’s hard to know where to even begin during the shirt portion of getting ready.

Torn between a pull-on style or a button-up? How about a hybrid of both? One that can be worn with anything, everything and anywhere. A shirt that’s easy to dress it up just as easy as it is to dress down and looks brand-new when worn on repeat. Is anyone looking for something so versatile like that? If so, we found the ideal shirt right here at Nordstrom.

See it: Grab the All in Favor Harper Long Sleeve Top for $49, available at Nordstrom!

The All in Favor Harper Long Sleeve Top is the easy-to-wear top that’s looking to make our lives just a little bit easier. We’re confident from the moment anyone sees this shirt, they’ll know it’s the one.

We love that this shirt is a pull-on style but has the same appeal as our favorite button-up. But there aren’t any buttons on this top. Just the perfectly polished notch collar for that borrowed-from-the-boys look.

Unlike some boring button shirts and tees, this top comes available in four fabulous shades and prints including neutral hues, bold colors and patterns. It’s perfect for when we’re looking to step away from the traditional whites or blacks of our closet and rock a more fashion-forward style. Any of the prints, solids or plaid will do just that. Each and every single one of those shades is unbelievably wearable with anything in our closet.

We can swap out our basic white tees and pair this shirt with our tried-and-true denim jeans. We can also tuck it into any high-waisted trousers or satin skirts for an instantly polished ensemble. It’s impossible not to be reaching for this top week-after-week.

But why stop there? It can easily transition through the seasons for year-round wear. It pairs well underneath cashmere sweaters in the colder weather as well as on top of camis on those in-between days. Plus the lightweight material makes it a prime shirt for wearing to work during the hotter summer months. All that anyone will need to do is add a skirt, sandals and everyday tote bag.

Naturally, reviewers can’t stop obsessing over this shirt! One reviewer said it was the most beautiful piece while another couldn’t believe how versatile it was. Another reviewer loved how it appeared to be wrinkle-resistant! Since there’s nothing better than that, we’re certain this is the one-and-only shirt our closets will ever need, so grab it now while it’s on sale!

