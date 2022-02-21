The Best Transitional Pieces in the Nordstrom Winter Sale — Our Top Picks

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Spring is so close, we can almost smell the blooming flowers. So, let’s get ourselves ready for it! To celebrate winter soon coming to a close, Nordstrom is having a huge sale, featuring bestselling brands and thousands of items!

The Nordstrom Winter Sale has deals up to 60% off, and there are so many fantastic pieces for that transitional period between winter and spring. We’ve picked out our favorites for you, so check them out below and shop before this sale comes to an end!

This Sweater Dress

This dress lets you lose the sleeves and the pants but keep the warm coziness of a sweater! The bodice fits more loosely while the skirt is ribbed, stretchy and so comfy. The crossed back design is so cool too!

Get the Halogen Cross Back Sweater Dress (originally $89) for just $67 at Nordstrom for a limited time! Free shipping!

This Sherpa Jacket

While in the dead of winter, we’d choose to wear this as a layering piece under our puffer coat, it can actually work perfectly as a jacket on its own during the early spring months. Cozy but not heavy or long!

Get the Superdry Expedition High Pile Fleece Jacket (originally $70) for just $49 at Nordstrom for a limited time! Free shipping!

This Cropped Sweatshirt

It’s about that time to put the super heavy hoodies away and swap them for awesome picks like this lighter-weight, cropped crew neck. We’ve seen celebs like Katie Holmes rocking Reverse Weave® styles from Champion, so this is a must for Us!

Get the Champion Reverse Weave® Crop Sweatshirt (originally $55) for just $33 at Nordstrom for a limited time! Free shipping!

These Ripped Jeans

Celebrating warmer weather means a new pair of jeans! A lighter-wash blue is just the way to go. Plus, you can rock the rips without worrying about how chilly the wind will be against your skin!

Get the Levi’s Ribcage Ripped High Waist Ankle Straight Leg Jeans (originally $108) for just $65 at Nordstrom for a limited time! Free shipping!

This Relaxed Jumpsuit

This jumpsuit is simply great. You could wear it for a nap or for some light yoga, or you could belt it at the waist and slip a blazer on top for a night out. This piece gets extra points too because it’s made with organic and recycled materials!

Get the Treasure & Bond Double V-Neck Organic Cotton Blend Jumpsuit (originally $59) for just $41 at Nordstrom for a limited time! Free shipping!

Looking for more? Explore the rest of the Nordstrom Winter Sale here!

