This Leopard Print Top Was Made for Mirror Selfies

These days, we can’t show off our style as much as some of Us would like to. But thanks to social media, we continue to share content with our friends and followers! We’re making the best out of the situation by posting our outfits to Instagram Stories. After all, who says you can’t have some fun while you’re stuck at home?

Whether you’re dressing up or posting a pic in your favorite lounge set, there are plenty of opportunities to show off socially distant style. This simple leopard print top is guaranteed to be a knockout in your next #OOTD update!

Get the NSQTBA Women’s Leopard Print Casual Short Sleeve Top for prices starting at just $11, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 11, 2020, but are subject to change.

These simple off-the-shoulder tops are the perfect match for your favorite pair of jeans or shorts. One reviewer proclaimed that “leopard print is the new neutral,” and we have to agree! This print has simply taken the fashion industry by storm. It’s made such a major comeback in recent years — and we aren’t complaining about it at all.

These tops have a sweatshirt-style to them. The fit is loose and they feature the same type of ribbed hemming that you might find on a trusty crewneck. If you want to go for a seriously oversized look, you can order a size up! You can adjust the top of the tee to one side to show off your shoulder and go for an asymmetrical style — or you can wear it centered as a boatneck.

We get it: Leopard print isn’t everyone’s cup of tea. If you’re not a fan of the print but love this top, it comes in so many other graphics too! There are multiple camo print varieties, two tie-dye styles and a simple striped option as well. We’re imagining ourselves styling this top with a cute lace bralette underneath and a pair of comfy distressed denim shorts — finished off with some adorable buckle sandals! Who wouldn’t want to snap that pic and post the look for all the world to see?

