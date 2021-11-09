This Blue Facial Oil May Lead You to ‘Break Up With Your Makeup’

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Colder weather means making a lot of changes in our daily life. We start wearing coats every day, we switch from iced coffee to hot coffee (well, maybe), we start adding bubble baths into our self-care routine and we spend more time snuggled up on the couch with a fuzzy blanket. But we can’t stop there: Our skincare routine needs a seasonal revamp as well!

Taking top-notch care of your skin is important year round, but when the icy winds and artificial heat start taking their toll, it might be time to reconsider your regimen. The moisturizer you love in the summer might not do enough to keep your skin hydrated and glowy in the fall and winter. This is the time of year we especially recommend adding a facial oil to your routine. But which one?

Get the Ritual Oil (originally $72) for just $61 with code OAK15 on your first purchase at Oak Essentials! Free shipping!

The Ritual Oil’s beautiful sky blue hue is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to this product’s wonderful qualities. Radiant, healthy, moisturized skin just became a very real possibility in the season ahead. If crystal clear skin is the goal, then we couldn’t recommend a better product. There’s a reason it’s known as “the face oil that will have you break up with your makeup”!

Reviewers are calling this oil “natural luxury at its finest,” even noting that it smells “heavenly.” They say it’s “soothing and calming” and that it’s been “transformative” for their skin. One shopper even said their skin “has been at its best since incorporating the Ritual Oil” into their routine, which just sent our hearts aflutter imagining the same for our own complexion.

This oil has three key ingredients. There’s organic, vitamin-rich jojoba see oil, marula seed oil, which may strengthen the skin’s natural moisture barrier and blue tansy oil, which may fight inflammation and soothe the effects of eczema, psoriasis and rosacea. Sensitive, easy irritated skin? Red tones and dry patches? Let this oil be your cerulean saving grace!

Another thing to note about this oil’s ingredients is that, like all of Oak Essentials’ products, they’re free of synthetic fragrances, silicones, colorants, sulfates, phthalates, parabens, PEGs, petrolatum, mineral oil and nanoparticles. This oil is vegan too! The brand’s formulas are also cruelty-free, gluten-free and non-GMO, making the products feel-good essentials for ingredient-conscious shoppers.

Speaking of other products, if you want to overhaul your entire routine (and save nearly $100), don’t stop at this oil. Oak Essentials offers a set called The Routine, featuring the Ritual Oil along with four other full-size products. This set includes a cleansing balm, mist, healing balm and hydrating mask as well for a full-fledged skincare set of nourishing necessities. It’s valued at $288, but it costs just $168 when first time shoppers use code OAK15! Ready to get the glow? Let’s go!

