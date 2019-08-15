



Sometimes we wish we could just wash all of our skin off and start over fresh, new and, most importantly, clear! No excess oil, no blackheads, no dark spots, no pimples and no wrinkles! We want those baby-face features back, but it’s not as simple as snapping our fingers or even taking a trip to the spa.

No, it’s not as simple as those things, but it is as simple as using this fan-favorite gel cleanser! This cleanser is the reset button our skin’s been searching for, and we’re itching at the chance to press it! It’s a good thing we waited until now, though, because this cleanser is currently 20% off, bringing it down under $30!

See it: Get the Epionce Lytic Gel Cleanser (originally $36) for just $29 at Dermstore!

This Epionce Lytic Gel Cleanser has over 130 glowing reviews with zero one-star reviews in sight! We seriously can’t go wrong here. Shoppers say it makes their skin “feel cool and awakened” with its light “tingling effect.” There’s nothing like literally feeling a product working! They say this cleanser leaves them with a “deep clean feeling,” but not a dried-out one. That must be why so many started using this because of their esthetician’s recommendation! One skincare lover actually said that when something else gave them an allergic reaction, this cleanser was the only thing to bring their skin back to normal — even Benadryl wasn’t cutting it! Now that’s impressive, and so is the “very refreshing scent!”

This is an exfoliating cleanser meant to gently remove dirt, oil and dead skin from pores without tearing through our skin’s natural moisture barrier. Shoppers say it’s great at removing makeup, too. It may be the most soothing thing on Earth for problematic skin, and it could be the answer to keeping our oil under control, too!

The EpiK complex in this cleanser may balance oil production and pH levels so our skin stays calm, cool and collected, with no shine apart from the one we gave ourselves with a swipe of illuminating highlighter! This complex works together with menthol and willow bark extract to target inflammation caused by anything from acne, to dermatitis, to eczema, to psoriasis! This stuff is the real deal.

To use this cleanser, use the pump bottle to dispense the formula onto fingers, following up by massaging it onto damp skin. Try to cleanse for at least 30 seconds! Then we can rinse off with warm water. If our water is too hot, it could dry out our skin. Repeat both morning and night, keeping an eye out for shrinking pores and a brighter complexion!

All of Epionce’s products are backed by scientific research. The brand claims to conduct over 12 independent studies on everything it makes so it can be confident that each new product release will be a winner for everybody. Since it uses clean, botanical, sulfate-free and paraben-free ingredients, we’re not surprised that it’s put out so many amazing skincare solutions like this cleanser!

We are feeling so ready to get our skin back to its cleanest, clearest and softest state. Maybe it’ll end up being even better than ever! It’s amazing what taking proper care of our skin can do these days, and with this Epionce cleanser kicking off our routine every day and night, we’re actually looking forward to seeing how our skin will age!

