Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Who’s excited for a new season of Dancing With the Stars? This upcoming season is the 30th, marking a huge milestone for the show. We can’t wait to see all of the beautiful waltzes and fierce paso dobles, and we’re so excited to see everyone’s sparkly stage outfits!

Even though the season hasn’t started yet, luckily for Us, the fashion inspiration has already begun. As the selected stars make their way to rehearsals, we’ve been searching the web and adding pieces to our carts, even just from seeing them in the parking lot. We know this sweater is going to be a fall essential for us, as inspired by Olivia Jade Giannulli!

Get the Ferrtye Oversized Chunky Open Front Cardigan in red (originally $33) for just $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 8, 2021, but are subject to change.

Olivia Jade, YouTuber and daughter of Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli, was recently cast on the show, and she’s been serving us some stunning casual looks on her way to practice. The metallic face shield she’s been wearing was cool enough, but her oversized red cardigan was our favorite yet. She wore it open over a white crop top and black biker shorts, finishing off the look with white sneakers and a large yellow bag!

We already have white tops, black biker shorts and white sneakers, but this outfit fully convinced us that we needed an oversized red cardigan too, and that’s why we went in search of one, eventually finding this Ferrtye cardigan and falling in love with it!

Get the Ferrtye Oversized Chunky Open Front Cardigan in red (originally $33) for just $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 8, 2021, but are subject to change.

This sweater is made of a chunky cable knit that’s super soft and cuddly. It’s 100% acrylic too, which means it shouldn’t be itchy like some wool sweaters tend to be. It has a very slouchy fit with dropped shoulders and voluminous sleeves, and it’s meant to be worn open, going totally free of buttons, zippers or anything else. You can always throw a belt on top if you want to close it up though!

Love the vibe of this sweater so much that you want it in other colors? You’re in luck, because there are eight others available right now. Go for another fun pop with purple, yellow or green, or go for a more classic shade like black, beige or grey. Check them all out!

Get the Ferrtye Oversized Chunky Open Front Cardigan in red (originally $33) for just $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 8, 2021, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Shop more from Ferrtye here and see more cardigans here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!