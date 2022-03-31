Influencers Love This Figure-Flattering Going Out Dress — On Sale for $19

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

After two year of postponed plans, live events are back and we’re ready to party! Now that walks are part of our daily routine, we want to show off our toned legs with a magical mini that fits like a glove. But short dresses aren’t always our style — especially skin-tight bodycon silhouettes. When it comes to form-fitting fashion, we prefer pieces that hug our curves while still providing some tummy control. Ruched ripples for the win!

While scrolling on Instagram and browsing our favorite influencers’ latest looks, we’ve noticed that there is one dress we keep seeing over and over again. It’s a slinky one-shoulder mini dress that is absolutely divine. Whereas many bodycon dresses are made with stiff fabric that suck you in, this stretchy style is a breath of fresh air. Not only is this ruched asymmetrical mini comfortable, it’s also figure-flattering on all sizes. We just found an affordable alternative that is currently on sale for only $18 at Walmart! Keep reading to get all the scoop on the perfect party dress.

Get the Fantaslook Stretchy Women’s Mini Dress One-Shoulder Ruched Bodycon Dress for just $19 (originally $40) at Walmart!

The Fantaslook Stretchy Women’s Mini Dress One-Shoulder Ruched Bodycon Dress is having a major moment. This look is totally on trend! Fashionistas adore the svelte style. All of the unique details — from the one shoulder cut to the gathered ruching — make this mini dress a standout smash.

Made from a Spandex blend of soft elastic material, this flirty frock fits like a dream. The epitome of comfy-chic, this mini dress comes in four different colors — black, white, blue and green. We’re particularly transfixed with the vibrant blue — so gorgeous!

Get the Fantaslook Stretchy Women’s Mini Dress One-Shoulder Ruched Bodycon Dress for just $19 (originally $40) at Walmart!

Take this bodycon dress from a cocktail party to the club! It’s the ultimate going out number. We recommend teaming this mini with a pair of nude or clear heels to elongate your legs. Some shoppers even dress this look down with white sneakers during the day. If you have any special occasions coming up, this piece should be your top pick. We can’t wait to wear it to a bachelorette party — what happens in Vegas ends up on the ‘gram.

Make a splash all spring and summer long in this slimming mini from Walmart!

See it! Get the Fantaslook Stretchy Women’s Mini Dress One-Shoulder Ruched Bodycon Dress for just $19 (originally $40) at Walmart!

Not your style? Explore more from Fantaslook here and shop all other dresses from Walmart here!

Looking for more ways to elevate your closet? Check out more picks below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!