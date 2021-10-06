We Think This Chic Sweater Hiding at Nordstrom Is Going to Sell Out

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When we’re shopping for sweaters, it can take a lot to impress Us. Many knits tend to look incredibly similar with just a few minor differences — sweaters with a more unique look are certainly harder to find. While there’s a place for staples, we simply refuse to not have the best on the block.

If you’ve been searching for a sweater that’s unlike anything else you’ve seen before, we came across the ultimate option! This tie-back knit from Open Edit is beyond fresh, and we’re seriously surprised that it hasn’t gotten more attention — it’s a true hidden gem!

Even though this sweater doesn’t have a ton of eyes on it yet, we have a hunch it’s going to sell out as we move through the fall season. Its most distinctive feature is the cut, which is longer in the front and creates an apron-style look. While that might sound a bit out there, it completely works! You can tie the sweater in the back to adjust how tight or loose it fits. The tie hits right at the waist, and the top of the sweater is flowy — so the overall aesthetic is majorly flattering!

The upper and lower portions are separated using color-blocking. The top has a jacquard design, while the lower half is off-white and ribbed — which complements cuffs at the end of the sleeves. The relaxed fit of the top half is exaggerated thanks to the drop shoulder silhouette and balloon sleeves. Upon reading the description, you may not be certain how these details effortlessly blend in a chic fashion — but trust Us, it’s a vibe!

Once shopper says that this sweater is what got them excited for fall weather, and they couldn’t wait to wear it “with leggings and booties” once the temps drop. Great idea! You can also team this knit with jeans or even a faux-leather mini skirt for a dressier look. This is the type of sweater that you need if you’re tired of wearing the same styles year after year. Sweaters may not typically be considered statement pieces, but we can’t think of a better way to describe this new knit!

Get the Open Edit Women's Tie Back Jacquard Sweater with free shipping for $69, available at Nordstrom!

