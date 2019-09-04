Over 3,000 Reviewers Say This Is the Best Nail Product They’ve Ever Used





I’ve suffered from peeling nails for as long as I can remember, from childhood to adulthood. I remember scouring Google search results as a teen, trying to figure out how to strengthen my nails and keep them healthy. Most sites were too vague, recommending a change in diet, for example, without even actually knowing my current diet! That wasn’t going to work — but do you want to know what will?

This nail-strengthening polish is a lifesaver for anyone suffering from peeling, brittle, soft, thin or dry nails. Whether it’s truly a result of our diet, or instead a result of our genetics, the weather, nail biting, our profession, washing too many dishes or even getting too many gel manicures or acrylics, this clear polish is like a personal trainer just for our nails!

This OPI Nail Envy line is a dream for nails. Just ask the 3,100+ reviewers whose lives it has changed! They say they noticed a tremendous improvement in their nails since they started using it, calling the difference simply amazing. Their nails are now more beautiful than ever, to the point that even nail technicians are paying them compliments! Shoppers are no longer feeling embarrassed by their nails or trying to hide their hands in photos — they’re showing them off. That’s why they’re ditching their supplements that never delivered results and are repurchasing this polish over and over again, clearly planning to use it forever!

There are six different versions of this nail strengthener available. The Original version is a great place to start if we’re looking for overall improvement. It includes hydrolyzed wheat protein to strengthen, harden and lengthen nails to their best selves. If we have a more specific problem, however, we might want to check out one of the other versions!

Dry & Brittle, for example, is made to help prevent snapping and splitting nails so they won’t crack every single time we try to do, well, basically anything. It’s formulated with vitamin E to protect nails and enhance their flexibility. Alternatively, if your nails are more like mine, the Sensitive & Peeling version might be the way to go, featuring concentrated calcium to thicken nails. It also includes vitamin E and kukui nut oil to keep them in one piece!

Soft & Thin will be the one for us if we’re looking for extra strengthening with added calcium and protein. Looking for something more natural with less shine? The Matte version is perfect for that! Once we’ve achieved the nails we’ve always wanted with any of these versions, it’s time to switch to the Maintenance version to keep them at their strongest.

These nail strengtheners can either be used by themselves or as a base coat alternative under a color polish. Apply two coats and make sure to follow up with one coat every other day to truly “nail” it!

