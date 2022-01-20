This Bestselling Down Jacket Is 67% Off on Amazon — Today Only

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When a jacket has over 20,000 glowing reviews, we immediately take notice. That’s the case with this down coat made by Orolay, which has been a cult favorite for a few years now. It’s the epitome of a perfect winter staple. We can all trust it to keep Us extra warm on cold days — and the level of detail in its design is nothing short of spectacular.

The only thing we wish we could change is the price tag. This coat is definitely on the more expensive side, even though shoppers say it’s still worth every penny. But right now, you have a chance to score this gem for up to 67% off! It’s an offer that we simply can’t refuse — read on for more!

Get the Orolay Women’s Thickened Down Jacket (originally $270) on sale for prices starting at just $88 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 20, 2022, but are subject to change.

This coat has everything you could possibly ask for in a winter outerwear garment. It’s filled with duckdown as well as duckfeather, which can keep you extra warm in the cold — and the outer shell is made from a windproof material that will stop pesky chills from grazing your skin while you’re wearing it. According to shoppers, it may be on the heavier side — but that’s precisely what we need in the thick of winter.

This jacket is equipped with all of the bells and whistles, and that includes handy storage spaces. There are a total of six large pockets where you can keep your hands warm and stow away anything you want to keep within reach. If you’re out running errands, you don’t even need to take a purse with you — this jacket has got you covered!

Get the Orolay Women’s Thickened Down Jacket (originally $270) on sale for prices starting at just $88 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 20, 2022, but are subject to change.

Here’s the catch: The deal on this incredible down coat is live for today only — so if you want to save big, act now! We don’t know if the price will be this low again this winter season, so if you’ve wanted to buy the coat, it’s time to make moves. Warmth is just a few clicks away!

See it: Get the Orolay Women’s Thickened Down Jacket (originally $270) on sale for prices starting at just $88 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 20, 2022, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from Orolay and shop all of the clothing, shoes and jewelry available at Amazon! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!