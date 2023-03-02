Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Pillows are like the cherry on top of a bedding sundae — they completely enhance our sleep experience. But all it takes is one negative hotel stay to be reminded that not all pillows provide the same comfort and support. Some are hard as rock, causing Us to wake up with a sore neck. And some are too soft and flimsy, amorphous cushions with no shape or structure.

A proper pillow cradles our head, rocking Us to sleep. If you’ve been struggling to catch some Z’s, it may be time to invest in a new pillow. That’s where we come in! We scoured the web for the best pain-relieving pillows that feel like sleeping on clouds. Mostly made with memory foam, these pillows are ergonomic and orthopedic to help reduce muscle tension. Check out our top choices below!

Zamat Contour Memory Foam Pillow for Neck Pain Relief

Created with a contoured, cervical design and memory foam material, this pillow provides support for spine alignment and neck pain relief. “I’m in love with this pillow,” one shopper gushed. “After the very first night my neck felt amazingly better! I have had it for a couple months now and I have not woken up in pain ever since. When I lay down at night I am still in awe as to how comfortable it is to sleep on.”

$40.00 See It!

Pluto Pillow Puff Body Pillow

“Hug it, squish it, punch it, and love it!” With this body pillow, you’ll feel like you’re enveloped in luxe comfort — it’s like getting a warm hug at all times! One shopper gushed, “The pillow stays cool all night and provides support to my leg when I sleep on my side. Love it!”

$110.00 See it!

Osteo Cervical Pillow for Neck Pain Relief

This ergonomic pillow features a hollow center that cradles your head to maintain alignment and blood flow. Peace out, pressure and muscle tension! One customer called this pillow “miraculous,” while another said it delivered “amazing pain relief!”

$50.00 See It!

Sidney Sleep Side and Back Sleeper Pillow for Neck and Shoulder Pain Relief

Made with extra memory foam so you can adjust the firmness, this pillow contours your neck and shoulders for a comfortable sleep. One reviewer raved, “It totally 100% supports just my head and neck even as I turn from side to side all night long. I love this pillow!!! All my neck pain has gone away. This pillow has exceeded my highest hopes that I had for it. I am so happy with this purchase!!!”

$55.00 See It!

Groye Cooling Side Sleeping Pillow

This ergonomic pillow conforms to your body to keep your head, neck and shoulders aligned. As one shopper said, “If you’re struggling to find a pillow for shoulder pain relief this is the one! The absolute best pillow I’ve found!”

$40.00 See It!

Zoey Sleep Side Sleep Pillow for Neck and Shoulder Pain Relief

Designed with a curved, contoured edge, this memory foam side sleep pillow helps reduce back, neck and shoulder pain. “I finally found my favorite pillow!” one shopper shared. “It has a bag to remove pillow filler to your customizable sleeping comfort. Once I did this the pillow was ‘perfect’ and oh so comfortable. The design accommodates all my sleeping positions through the night as well.”

$80.00 See It!

Anvo Memory Foam Neck Contour Cervical Orthopedic Pillow

Featuring breathable fabric with meshed sides, an ergonomic design and memory foam fabric, this orthopedic pillow supports your neck while eliminating pain. One reviewer reported, “The memory foam conforms to my head and neck perfectly, and it gives me the support I need. I wake up feeling refreshed and ready to take on the day. And the best part is that it works well no matter what position I sleep in. Whether I’m on my back, stomach, or side, the pillow adjusts to my position and provides the perfect level of support.”

Was $50 On Sale: $40 You Save 20% See It!

Homca Memory Foam Cervical Pillow

Silky-smooth and hypoallergenic, this ergonomic memory foam pillow is a mix between a neck roll pillow and a contour pillow. The result? Body alignment, neck support and the best beauty sleep!

Was $55 On Sale: $50 You Save 9% See It!

Tempur-Pedic Cloud ProHi Pillow

I’m obsessed with the Tempur-Pedic Cloud pillow that contours to your shape to provide pressure relief while you sleep. Since it’s a firm (yet soft) pillow, I like to use it to prop myself up while reading in bed.

Was $170 On Sale: $120 You Save 29% See It!

Royal Therapy Memory Foam Pillow

Give yourself the royal treatment with this Royal Therapy memory foam pillow! This contour neck pillow offers orthopedic support and plush comfort.

Was $60 On Sale: $50 You Save 17% See It!

Contour Legacy Leg & Knee Foam Support Pillow

If you’re a side sleeper struggling with back, hip, knee or joint pain, then you should consider trying this orthopedic leg pillow. “I purchased this pillow and experienced my first good night sleep in years!” one shopper proclaimed. “It is small and perfectly contoured to fit between my legs and takes the pressure off my lower spine. I highly recommend this product for anyone suffering from back issues!”

Was $40 On Sale: $25 You Save 38% See It!

