These Linen Shorts Can Keep You Cool in the Summer Heat

The summer might be our favorite season of the year, but let’s be honest: The heat can be brutal. When the temperatures are super high and the humidity is next level, it’s always a struggle figuring out what to wear. Long pants are obviously out of the question, and shorts are the way to go!

Unfortunately for many of Us, finding the ultimate pair of shorts isn’t easy. You need to score a pair that’s made from the right material, and these shorts from Paitluc fit the bill perfectly!

Get the Paitluc Women’s Elastic Waist Side Pockets Ruffle Linen Shorts for prices starting at just $6, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 24, 2021, but are subject to change.

Linen is one of the best fabrics to wear in the summer. It’s lightweight, super breathable and always looks great. Even though it’s an easy-to-wear material, it does have an elevated feel that will look fancy with the proper styling! These shorts from Paitluc are fashioned from linen, so we immediately knew they would be a bona fide hit. Shoppers say they love how light they feel, and note the material itself is on the thinner side — which is even better as the temps start soaring!

These shorts are high-waisted and fit loosely in the legs. Reviewers recommend that if you’re unsure of your size, sizing up may be the answer in order to achieve an optimal fit. There are a couple of different versions available, but our top pick comes with a fabric belt that you can use to cinch in your waist!

You can style these shorts casually with a simple tank or crop top, or dress them up with a fitted bodysuit and some heels! Of course, you can also try tucking in a flowy blouse if you want a boho-chic look. They’re the ideal comfortable shorts to wear when you feel like you the weather outside is too hot to handle!

