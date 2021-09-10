21 Patterned Pieces That Will Seriously Pop on Your Social Media

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

While summer is often considered the prime season for socializing, fall is really our time to shine. From football tailgates to apple-picking adventures, we love celebrating all that autumn has to offer in style. But let’s be real, our fall ‘fits are not just meant to be viewed IRL. Sweater weather calls for major social media moments, and nothing elevates a selfie or an #OOTD like a patterned print.

Even though we admit we can be a little basic this time of year, we always make sure that our outfits are anything but. We simply say no to bland fashion, so get ready to slay your next photo shoot and break the Internet with some fun prints for fall. These looks will put the spice in your pumpkin spice lattes. Read on to shop our favorite patterned pieces from Amazon!

Jackets

1. Our Absolute Favorite: This oversized plaid shacket is the top bestseller in women’s wool coats on Amazon, so you know it’s a crowd-pleaser! Take this fashion-forward fall staple from a pumpkin patch to a party.

2. We Also Love: Stay warm and toasty all season long in this cozy plaid jacket. The buffalo check pattern is a subtle shift from the traditional teddy coat style.

3. Wildcard Pick: This ECOWISH floral bomber is also the number one bestseller in women’s casual jackets! If you want to make a fashion statement, pair this patterned layering piece over jeans and a simple top.

Sweaters

4. Our Absolute Favorite: What can we say? We love leopard print! This ZESICA open-front cardigan is a stylish sweater that spices up any outfit.

5. We Also Love: Taste the rainbow with this colorful striped sweater. Once you put this pullover on, you’ll be grinning from ear to ear.

6. Wildcard Pick: We’re absolutely smitten with this darling daisy sweater. With multiple colors and patterns to choose from, you really can’t go wrong with this cute cardigan.

Tops

7. Our Absolute Favorite: This flowy floral blouse is the perfect top for daytime or date night. Tuck the long-sleeved top into straight-leg jeans for a breathtakingly breezy look.

8. We Also Love: Flower power! This boho tunic is totally groovy. Go full ‘60s with on-trend flare jeans and heeled booties.

9. Wildcard Pick: Taking it back to the early aughts! This Y2K-style tank is truly one-of-a-kind. And because of its thick knit material, this trendy top is a great transitional piece from summer to fall.

Dresses

10. Our Absolute Favorite: This feminine floral frock is an amazing alternative to the pricier House of CB Tallulah dress. From picnics to power lunches, you’ll be turning heads in this lovely look.

11. We Also Love: This multicolor midi dress belongs in a museum — it’s a work of art! We’re mesmerized by all of the unique details, from the back cutouts to the knit fabric.

12. Wildcard Pick: Make a bold move with a bold print! This stretchy sleeveless dress is a sultry statement piece for a night out or vacation.

Skirts

13. Our Absolute Favorite: Try the varsity trend with this pleated schoolgirl skirt. Sizes range from 2-3T to XX-Large, so you can even match with your mini-me!

14. We Also Love: Play around with animal print in this stunning satin cheetah skirt. Rock a graphic tee and sneakers for a casual look or throw on a black tank and heels for a more elegant ensemble.

15. Wildcard Pick: Prepare to receive all the compliments in this gorgeous color-block midi skirt. The pleated pattern is so sophisticated, and the elastic waistband is ultra-comfy.

Pants

16. Our Absolute Favorite: Stand out in these fun floral joggers! One satisfied shopper raved, “I literally own 6 pairs of these. They are SO comfortable, SO cute, SO soft and SO cheap. I work in them, I sleep in them, I lounge in them, I exercise in them, and I grab the mail in them.” Sold!

17. We Also Love: Whether you’re running on the treadmill or running errands, you’ll be dressed to impressed in these grey leopard leggings. With a high-waisted fit and built-in pockets, it’s no wonder these yoga pants are a bestseller on Amazon.

18. Wildcard Pick: Got milk? Hear us out: cow print is trending, and it’s time to give this fun look a shot. Take these high-waisted pants from happy hour to a Halloween party (just say you’re dressed as Jessie from Toy Story).

Shoes

19. Our Absolute Favorite: Fancy feet! These DREAM PAIRS floral sandals really are a dream — the low heel is flattering yet comfortable, and the colorful pattern will match any ensemble.

20. We Also Love: These chic snakeskin booties are positively polished. Step up your game with this on-trend print that will add edge to any outfit.

21. Wildcard Pick: Fun fact: We’re secretly big fans of Crocs. The marbled tie-dye pattern takes these comfy clogs to the next level!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!