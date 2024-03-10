Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Skincare may seem silly to some — especially when you see a TikTok video of an influencer spending an hour on their routine — but it’s important. Over time, your skin can lose its elasticity and can start to show signs of aging by way of wrinkles, fine lines and more if you’re not careful. Do you need a new way to bring some vitality to your complexion? There’s a wildly popular leave-on exfoliator that targets these pesky problems — and it’s only $13 at Amazon!

The Paula’s Choice SKIN PERFECTING 2% BHA Liquid Salicylic Acid Exfoliant is perfect — no pun intended — because it will help minimize your pores and eliminate blackheads, wrinkles and fine lines. This exfoliator relies on salicylic acid to clear and minimize enlarged pores, shed built-up layers of skin and visibly reduce fine lines and wrinkles. Plus, it has green tea to soothe the skin, promote anti-aging and improve the appearance of sun damage. The bottom line? It penetrates the skin to remove dirt and oils, and it also evens out skin tone.

When using this exfoliant, it’s best to start slowly. You should apply it every other day and note the skin’s response. Then, work your skin up to two times daily usage. If you’re using it during the daytime, always be sure to follow up with SPF 30+.

To use, gently apply this exfoliant all over your face and neck after cleansing and toning with a cotton pad or your hands. The beauty of this product is that you don’t need to rinse it off, so be sure to leave it on!

If you’re still feeling a little hesitant about investing in this exfoliator, take note of other customer responses. In a consumer study when participants used this product for 30 days, 91% agreed their skin appeared healthier, 90% confirmed their skin texture improved and 82% felt their pores appeared smaller.

Paulas Choice Salicylic Acid Cleanser Description

Pros

Cons Paula’s Choice cleanser is a go-to product for treating enlarged pores. Its non-abrasive formulation contains 2% BHA (beta hydroxy acid), which clears and shrinks enlarged pores, exfoliates dead skin cells, and reduced the appearance of wrinkles. BHA, also known as salicylic acid, replicates skin’s natural exfoliation mechanism by helping it remove additional layers while unclogging and clearing pores. Not only does this product help with exfoliation, but it also helps to combat redness and aging signs. As an added plus, this pick has a neutral scent, so it's perfect for users who are sensitive to fragrances. No fragrance or parabens

Helps to cleanse clogged pores

Reduces the signs of aging May not suit every skin type CHECK ON AMAZON

In regards to this effective exfoliator, a satisfied Amazon shopper gushed, “I had pores that were definitely noticeable. Since using this, I have noticed a significant difference in the size of my pores. I am very pleasantly surprised. I will definitely be ordering again.”

One more Amazon reviewer noted, “This is worth the price!! It works on my sensitive skin. It doesn’t dry me out, and I use it twice a day. I will definitely be repurchasing.”

If you’re in the market for an easy fix to reduce signs of wrinkles and fine lines without adding too much time to your beauty routine, consider getting this leave-on exfoliator for a final step!

See it: Get the Paula’s Choice SKIN PERFECTING 2% BHA Liquid Salicylic Acid Exfoliant for $13 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate as of March 8, 2024, but may be subject to change.

