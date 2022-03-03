This $15 Necklace Helps You Nail the Layered Look Without Tangled Chains

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

One fashion trend we can’t get enough of lately is layered necklaces. Layered chain necklaces, specifically, are a major hit right now with style icons everywhere. But nailing the look on your own is often more complicated than others make it seem. First, it’s hard to find nice necklaces that aren’t going to break the bank — and second, they get tangled almost immediately!

We’ve all felt the pain of picking at a knot in a necklace for hours or even days — it’s even worse when you have two or three necklaces involved. We can’t deal! We want in on this trend so badly, but only if it’s actually going to work properly. Thankfully, brands like PAVOI are making it possible!

Get the PAVOI 14K Gold Planted Dainty Layering Necklace for just $15 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 3, 2022, but are subject to change.

This necklace set comes with three different types of chains. The shortest is a paper clip chain, the middle one is a unique curb link chain and the longest is a sleek snake chain. They’re already avoiding tangles by being different lengths; working harmoniously together instead of getting in each other’s way. They also all connect together at the back of the neck!

Even when necklaces are different lengths, they still lie in the same spot on the back of your neck, so these chains connect together to avoid twisting and becoming annoyingly entwined. It also means you only need to connect a single lobster claw clasp. There’s an extender piece back there too so you can adjust the length!

These chains are plated in 14K yellow gold, but you can also choose to grab the same set plated in rose gold or white gold. Just pick your fave on the Amazon page! You’ll also notice other options with different types of chains, or two chains instead of three. If you want a different kind of look or simply want to stock up, definitely check out all of the photos!

As we start switching to wearing scoop-neck tanks and lower-cut blouses, this is the perfect time to get in on this trend, so how about it? Let’s layer!

