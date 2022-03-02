Amazon’s New Puff-Sleeve Top Is Totally Cute and Carbon Neutral

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We’re in the middle of a wardrobe refresh right now. Okay, we’re always at least kind of in the middle of a wardrobe refresh, but we’re especially focused on leveling up our closet when a new season is on the horizon. If you’ve felt like you’ve been in a fashion slump — or overall life slump — it’s time to re-debut as a whole new you!

This is why Amazon launching its newest brand came at the absolute perfect time. With fashion, beauty, home and paper essentials, Amazon Aware has Us adding new things to cart left and right. We obviously visited the new clothing drops first though, and we immediately fell in love with this spring-ready top!

Get the Amazon Aware Jersey Puff Sleeve Crewneck Top for just $25 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 2, 2022, but are subject to change.

Amazon Aware is all about sustainability. All of the clothing is certified carbon neutral by ClimateParter, and this top is made of 100% organic cotton. This top was consciously crafted, but it’s not just earth-friendly — it’s skin-friendly too! Not to mention fashion-friendly. Its soft, smooth jersey feels so nice and looks so sleek!

This crew-neck top has a “close-but-comfortable stretch fit,” meaning it won’t cling to skin but won’t look baggy or frumpy either. It has just a little bit of a comfy drape to it for easy movement and a flattering look. The short puff sleeves are the true accents though. They almost look like blossoming flowers. So fitting for this time of year especially!

Get the Amazon Aware Jersey Puff Sleeve Crewneck Top for just $25 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 2, 2022, but are subject to change.

Another great thing we absolutely adore about Amazon Aware is the super inclusive size range. You can grab this lovely top in sizes XXS to 7X! Even better is that you can grab it in one of six colors — or all six. However many you want! Go light and airy with white or take a cue from spring blooms with light pink or pastel purple. You could also go deeper with the scarab green, dark brown or the always-stylish black!

This top is so easy to pair with any style of jeans or denim shorts, but you don’t have to stop there. Wear it with linen joggers, tucked into a midi skirt, under a flowy jumpsuit, with capris or with a pencil skirt or trousers. It’s great for work and for play and even for dressing up. It’s simply the best!

Get the Amazon Aware Jersey Puff Sleeve Crewneck Top for just $25 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 2, 2022, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Shop more from Amazon Aware here and check out other tops, tees and blouses here! Don’t forget to explore all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds now!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!