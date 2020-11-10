These Perry Ellis Face Masks Are Adjustable for a Truly Perfect Fit

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If you’re tired of your current batch of face masks, it may be time to upgrade your collection! Whether you’re sick of covering up before leaving the house or are totally used to it by now, it’s still imperative to wear a mask in public — especially when social distancing isn’t possible. It may not be a guaranteed method to avoid contracting COVID-19, but it’s the easiest way to seriously reduce the spread.

That being said, we’re sure you know all of these facts by now — we’re just serving you a healthy reminder of what the CDC recommends, and also offering a solution to make mask-wearing slightly more enjoyable. For starters, you need to scoop up some new ones — like this chic set from Perry Ellis.

Get the Perry Ellis Reusable Rounded Woven Fabric Face Masks for just $21, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 10, 2020, but are subject to change.



These masks are currently available in a three-pack and feature different prints within each set. While there are colorful options and more subtle patterns to pick from, what we love most about these masks is how they fit.

Each mask has stretchy ear loops with little toggles that are adjustable to fit you perfectly. That pinching feeling you may get behind your ears while wearing a mask? That’s not happening here! These are a step up from the disposable and basic cloth coverings out there, and we’re so grateful they’re on Amazon. They would even make a stellar stocking stuffer for the holiday season!

These masks are made from 100% cotton and are breathable. Shoppers note that these masks are some of the best they own, and they’re actually incredibly affordable too. For the quality and the quantity that you get, $21 is a bargain! There’s nothing like new masks to get you excited about wearing them. Just don’t forget to hand-wash (or throw in the washing machine) regularly!

