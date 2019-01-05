Subscription services have taken over our lives in the best way! At this point, one exists for every single need we could dream up. From a wardrobe upgrade that gets delivered to our doorstep like clockwork each month to beauty boxes overflowing with hair products and makeup, there are so many products that can be regularly delivered, we may never have to leave our homes again. Of course, we’ll always continue shopping our favorite stores online and in store, but it sure is lovely to know that even when we slack off on curating our beauty and style collections, there’s a service that will keep it going.

Since we have a subscription for everything else in life, it is only right that our pets get the same luxe treatment! After all, they are the best friends who love Us unconditionally. Also, it’s just pure fun to shower our furry family members with perks similar to what we receive and there’s no better way to give animals the superstar treatment than with a subscription service of their own.

Since the only thing our pets love more than Us is food, a meal subscription service is an obvious way to make tails wag. The coolest one we found is the company NomNomNow which does way more than deliver the typical box of tasty treats. NomNomNow creates healthy meals for dogs and cats similar to home-cooked meals without making a mess in the kitchen. These meals are cooked weekly in the company kitchen and whipped up with the freshest, restaurant-quality ingredients.

The meals are created and customizable based on the specific needs of each pet. All we have to do is complete a profile that includes our pet’s name, weight and age. The website automatically generates different meals which include Heartland Beef Mash, Chicken Chow-Chow, Tasty Turkey Fare and Porkalicious Potluck.

See it: Get the NomNomNow Subscription Service for your beloved furry friend today! Click here for a 20 percent off trial.

Admit it, these meals look like they could be ordered at any top-quality local farm-to-table restaurant! When they get delivered to our doorsteps, they are ready to serve immediately but can also be stored in the freezer for later use. In other words, our dogs and cats are about to be eating better than we do on some days.

Note pricing varies based on pet weight and target weight.

Since lots of cats and dogs have food allergies, NomNomNow also works to accommodate those needs with a more suitable natural diet. After signing up, there is an option to update your dog’s health history and diet info with the necessary allergy information.

We especially adore that NomNomNow is as much about pet wellness as they are about making things convenient for Us as owners. The brand takes care to break down the ingredients of every meal so we always know exactly what our furry friends are eating.

Dog parents who would prefer to test out all of the meals on their pets before committing to an automatically renewed subscription may enjoy the variety pack which includes all four recipes.

See it: Snag the NomNomNow Variety Pack for just $15. Free shipping is available on orders of $30 or more.

NomNomNow also has a variety of treats for dogs and cats to satisfy any taste preferences.

See it: Snag the NomNomNowTreats for dogs and cats for $12 in three flavors or $35 for a Holiday Gift Pack including them all.

Additionally, the company has more services that we cannot help but fall for like the NomNomNow INSIGHTS which is an at-home microbiome testing kit for pets that will give their parents an in-depth look at the health of their gut bacteria.

Potential pet owners can even get in on the NomNomNow fun thanks to the company’s adoption program which partners with a variety of different rescue agencies and shelters.

NomNomNow offers 20 percent off of two orders and a $50 donation for anyone who adopts pets through their partners.

See it: Get the NomNomNow Subscription Service for your beloved furry friend today! Click here for a 20 percent off a trial.

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com . Happy shopping!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!