This Long Duster Cardigan Will Go With Any Fall Outfit in Your Closet

When it’s brisk outside in the fall, there are a few options to consider. You can reach for a scarf and layer up, risk being too warm in puffer jacket or explore the happy medium: a cardigan. Right now, we can still get away with wearing a lightweight sweater — and we’re prepared to take full advantage of these transitional temperatures.

The standard cardigan cuts off at the hips and has buttons running down the front — but why wear something basic when you can make a much more dramatic statement? This luxuriously long open-front cardigan from POGTMM immediately caught our attention, and is bound to be a new-season staple!

Get the POGTMM Women’s Casual Long Open Front Drape Lightweight Duster Maxi Cardigan for prices starting at just $10, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 9, 2020, but are subject to change.

There’s just something so regal about an extra long sweater. The length extends down to the lower calf area and drapes beautifully on the body. If you’re wearing a relatively simple outfit underneath, this will immediately elevate it!

This sweater is made from an ultra-thin and lightweight rayon material that’s incredibly easy to wear. This is the ideal piece to rock right now before it gets far too frigid and down coats are necessary. The versatility is impressive, and it can be worn with pants, leggings, dresses and practically any other garment!

Best of all, this maxi cardigan is relatively size-inclusive — the sizing goes up to a 26, which translates to a 3XL according to the size chart! Shoppers claim that these sweaters fit true to size and arrived exactly as they expected. No surprises here!

There are currently a slew of shades available for purchase. While we love the darker neutrals for fall, you can pick from plenty of brighter hues — and there’s even animal print options and a trendy tie-dye version. The reality is we want them all, and may have to invest in two cardigans!

