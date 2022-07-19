Post-Prime Day Deals on Amazon to Shop Right Now — Starting at Just $11

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Missed out on Prime Day or worried you may have left an essential item behind? There’s no need to stress! Though there may not be as many deals happening right now, Amazon is always rolling out major savings on a ton of stock.

From fashion, to beauty and even furniture, there are so many savings to discover at the moment. You’ll find prices that may rival Prime Day, and we’ve selected the top products from your favorite categories to shop below!

Clothing & Shoes

Our Absolute Favorite: Shoppers call this elegant-yet-casual jumpsuit a total “keeper,” and it comes in a slew of gorgeous hues!

Get the ANRABESS Women’s One Shoulder Wide Leg Jumpsuit (originally $53) on sale for $34 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 19, 2022, but are subject to change.

More clothing & shoes deals we’re shopping:

Luxury Beauty

Our Absolute Favorite: This gorgeous eyeshadow palette has all of the colors you need to create both natural and more dramatic looks!

Get the HAUS LABORATORIES By Lady Gaga GLAM ROOM PALETTE NO. 1 (originally $35) on sale for $14 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 19, 2022, but are subject to change.

More luxury beauty deals we’re shopping:

Home

Our Absolute Favorite: A rug that’s as luxe as this one on sale for such an affordable price point? Color Us shocked — we’re sold!

Get the Artistic Weavers Janine Vintage Medallion Area Rug (originally $180) on sale for $58 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 19, 2022, but are subject to change.

More home deals we’re shopping:

Handbags, Sunglasses & Wallets

Our Absolute Favorite: Throw it back to the ’90s by rocking this absolutely adorable (and seriously popular) shoulder bag!

Get the JW PEI Women’s Eva Shoulder Handbag (originally $39) on sale for $33 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 19, 2022, but are subject to change.

More handbag, sunglass & wallet deals we’re shopping:

Furniture

Our Absolute Favorite: This sturdy wooden TV stand can support flat screens up to 65 inches, and it offers plenty of open storage space underneath for electronics, other media equipment or decor!

Get the Walker Edison Wren Classic 4 Cubby TV Stand (originally $249) on sale for $129 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 19, 2022, but are subject to change.

More furniture deals we’re shopping:

Kitchen

Our Absolute Favorite: Your life will completely transform when you have this all-in-one cooker in your kitchen! It helps to make home-cooked meals so easy, and this particular model also comes with a broiling rack as an added bonus.

Get the Ninja Foodi 9-in-1 Pressure Cooker and Air Fryer (originally $130) on sale for $90 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 19, 2022, but are subject to change.

More kitchen deals we’re shopping:

Patio, Lawn & Garden

Our Absolute Favorite: The deal on this high-end chair is incredible, and you can use it for both indoor and outdoor decor!

Get the Christopher Knight Home Cutter Teardrop Wicker Lounge Chair (originally $620) on sale for $296 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 19, 2022, but are subject to change.

More patio, lawn & garden deals we’re shopping:

Sports & Outdoors

Our Absolute Favorite: This bench was designed to help you get a full-body workout while targeting every important muscle group, whether you lift weights or not!

Get the FINER FORM Multi-Functional Weight Bench (originally $180) on sale for $153 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 19, 2022, but are subject to change.

More sports & outdoors deals we’re shopping:

Pets

Our Absolute Favorite: This all-in-one set targets a wide range of grooming needs for your cat or dog, plus a vacuum to clean everything up once you’re finished freshening up your pet!

Get the neabot P1 Pro Pet Grooming Kit & Vacuum (originally $180) on sale for $130 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 19, 2022, but are subject to change.

More pet deals we’re shopping:

Amazon Clothing Brands

Our Absolute Favorite: Once sweater weather arrives, the first piece we’ll be wearing is this adorable knit dress!

Get the Daily Ritual Women’s Supersoft Terry V-Neck Dress (originally $30) on sale for $26 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 19, 2022, but are subject to change.

More Amazon Clothing Brand deals we’re shopping:

