School’s out for the summer, but class is in session for prep school style! Even though Blair Waldorf from Gossip Girl is a fictional television character, she’s still our fashion icon when it comes to her preppy wardrobe. Chic blazers! Plaid skirts! And of course, classic polos! Back in the day, we used to pop our polos and even double up with layers. We won’t go that far anymore, but we’ll absolutely rock a cropped polo instead.

While brands like Lacoste and Ralph Lauren are known for their iconic polos, we’d rather not splurge on a designer shirt. No need to invest in an expensive top when you could save on an affordable alternative from Amazon! We just came across this chic cropped polo that’s on sale now for only $10! Serena van der Woodsen would be shook. Keep scrolling for all the info on this summer staple.

Get the Smalovy Crop Top Polo Shirt for Women for only $10 (originally $18) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 2, 2022, but are subject to change.

You may already own a polo shirt, but the Smalovy Crop Top Polo Shirt is a step above the rest. The structured shirt has a traditionally boxy fit, but the shortened length gives it some extra edge. Classy and cool at the same time. Featuring a polo collar with buttons and short sleeves, this lightweight top comes in six different colors — black, white, grey, blue, green and hot pink. It’s the perfect length to wear with high-waisted pants, shorts or skirts. Endless outfit options!

This cropped polo earns straight A’s on its report card. “Flattering and comfortable,” one reviewer reported. I can dress this top up or down.” Another shopper said, “Beautiful color, nice relaxed fit.” And one customer gushed, “Love this shirt that I bought it in multiple different colors.”

For brunch with the gals, we suggest pairing this polo with jean shorts and white sneakers. You could even wear this top with a high-waisted tennis skirt and draped sweater if you really want to embrace the preppy look. We would even style this shirt with sweatpants for an off-duty ensemble. You know you love it — Xoxo, Gossip Girl.

