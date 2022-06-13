Introducing the Dress Reviewers Say ‘Everyone Looks Good In’

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Fashion fact: No piece of clothing will look the same on every shopper. We all have unique body types, so finding a garment that’s universally flattering isn’t particularly common. But luckily, it can be a reality when it comes to dresses with the right design and features.

In the e-commerce space, these items tend to gain tons of traction from savvy shoppers. Reviewers are the best source to refer to if you want to know whether a frock is worth buying or not, and this dress from PRETTYGARDEN has all of the positive notes from shoppers we look for! It reportedly looks incredible on anyone who wears it, so it immediately piqued our interest. Curious? Read on for more.

Simply put, this dress is such a staple for the summer. It offers a loose fit that’s belted at the waist, which creates a gorgeous silhouette that can complement any body type. It doesn’t matter if you have a more athletic build or a curvier figure, since this dress cinches in to create a feminine shape that’s endlessly flattering. The high halter neckline also beautifully showcases the arms and amps up the aesthetic in the back.

You can pick up this dress in an awesome array of colors and prints. Score the traditional polka-dot version in a number of different hues, or select a more intricate pattern if you’re a bold fashionista. In need of a more basic vibe? Any of the solid color options are stunning too! That said, the most important part of any dress is how it makes Us feel when we wear it, and according to reviewers, this is the ultimate confidence-booster. It’s comfortable, looks fabulous and boasts top versatility for the summer season. What more could we ask for?

