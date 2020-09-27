This Leopard-Striped Sweater Will Add a Dash of Fun to Any Outfit

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Ready for yet another fall fashion find that will send your excitement soaring through the roof? Instead of buying something to feel better, receiving it, and then feeling down in the dumps again until you buy something new, we want to hook you up with some pieces that will actually sustain that elation past the first wear. That’s how you know you’ve made a seriously successful purchase!

Sweaters are on the top of everyone’s list right now, ours included, and we’re riding the train until the very last stop. This stop might even be our favorite yet, because it takes a solid basic and adds just enough animal print to enable it to stun for both work and play!

Get the PRETTYGARDEN Long-Sleeve Leopard Print Color-Block Sweater starting at just $28 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 17, 2020, but are subject to change.

This pullover sweater is soft and skin-friendly — if it weren’t, we wouldn’t be writing about it, and we most certainly wouldn’t be recommending it to you. Comfort is always a priority in our book. The material is anti-shed too, so you won’t be leaving traces of your presence everywhere you go. Well, strands of your hair and loosened bobby pins might still take care of that.

This sweater has long sleeves and a ribbed hem, cuffs and neckline. It keeps things simple — no pockets or buttons — but don’t confuse simple for boring. Just check out that wide stripe of leopard print dashing its way across the upper arms and middle of the torso!

This sweater is available in multiple color combinations, so if you want to add some extra color to the mix, you’ll definitely want to check out the versions with the color-block style stripes. There are some other variations of this style also on this page, such as sweaters with V-necklines instead of round, so make sure to check them all out!

This sweater is the best type of basic. It’s just as easy to wear as any solid pullover or even tee in your closet, but that leopard stripe will have you turning heads and catching compliments from every angle. Dress it up, dress it down, dress it however you please — as long as you’re loving it, so are we!

