This Cardigan Is Elevated Thanks to These Dreamy Details

Fashion fact: Cardigans are an essential component of any fall wardrobe. We love our basics that can team with anything, but we recently decided to search for spicier options. When a necessary cardigan pops up on our shopping expeditions, we can’t resist — and we came across one of those sweaters today!

This garment from PRETTYGARDEN is such a gem, and it’s the details that truly make it special. The longer we looked at it, the more unexpected aspects popped out — and we’re obsessed!

Get the PRETTYGARDEN Women’s Sleeve Button Down Knit Cardigan for prices starting at $13, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 27, 2021, but are subject to change.

The traditional cut of this cardigan may resemble others on the market, but trust — this is far from average. This sweater incorporates stripes in the most unique way — they only start about a quarter of the way down from the shoulders. It makes the classic stripe aesthetic look far more interesting!

The next key detail is definitely the neckline. It has ruffles that extend all the way down to the button closures, which makes it appear far more expensive than it is. It’s also on the cuffs of the sleeves to complete the look! Another great tidbit about the neckline is that it’s V-shaped and fairly wide, so you can wear it in an off-the-shoulder style.

Right now, you can score this cardigan in three different striped versions, but if you’re in need of neutrals, there are three solid shades to add to your cart. The only difference between the two styles are the stripes — all of the other dainty details are exactly the same. If you’ve been in the market for a new cardigan and can’t seem to find one that fits the bill, this PRETTYGARDEN pick could be precisely what you’ve been missing!

