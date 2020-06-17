This Seamless, Wireless Bra Might Be Lighter Than a Cloud

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We would like a quick word with bra makers everywhere. Seriously, just one word: Why? Now that that’s out of the way, we have some business to take care of. The standards for bra companies are shocking — shockingly low, that is. How could a garment worn by such a vast number of people worldwide have so many issues? Prodding wires, gaping cups, falling straps, nonexistent support — we could go on, but you already know the deal!

We can see the benefits of bras, but actually reaping those benefits? A very rare accomplishment. You have to sift out a lot of failures in order to find a win. But when you do? That’s the start of an entire lifetime of wins. Once you find a bra that not only works for you, but makes you feel better for wearing it, you’re golden. For Us, it’s this bra!

Get the PRETTYWELL Seamless Wire-Free Everyday Bra starting at just $24 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 17, 2020, but are subject to change.

This bra will have you cursing all the bras of your past. That’s how good it is. It’s constructed using Japanese advanced hot-melt adhesive technology, meaning no wires or seams to put pressure on your skin or leave any red marks or indents. True comfort is here! The bra itself is also just so soft, lightweight and breathable, it might even feel like you’re wearing nothing at all — the ultimate goal for bra wearers everywhere!

Let’s make one thing clear. This bra may be wireless, but it’s not lacking in support. It’s made specifically to give you a little lift, and the adjustable straps can help with that too. Plus, there are removable pads in the cups, taking on a water-drop shape to give you a flattering but totally natural look!

This bra is stretchy, so you can pull it right over your head. There are no hooks or clasps; the back sits flush against your skin. It’s designed to be invisible under your clothing, and it even has a scooping V-neckline so you can wear it with low cut tops!

You can either grab this bra in a totally smooth style or in a wavy lace design. Both are available in multiple colors! If you really want a fabulous deal, you can also check out the two-pack of nude and black. Gone are the days of spending upwards of $50 on one bra you don’t even like. We’re sticking with PRETTYWELL!

