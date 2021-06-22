11 Best Orthopedic, Pain-Free Women’s Sandal and Shoe Deals

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The end of Prime Day is almost near (say it ain’t so), but there’s still a full day of deals to steal before it’s over. Still browsing? Same, of course! We’re on the hunt for comfy sandals and other shoes to wear this summer, and we want to make sure they’re as foot-friendly as possible.

Those of Us who deal with a range of orthopedic issues know the value of a pain-free purchase, so keep reading to check out these top pairs below!

These Casual Flip Flops

The footbed on these simple flip flops actually molds to your feet for supreme comfort!

Get the Beslip Women’s Orthotic Flip Flops for prices starting at $16 during Amazon Prime Day!

These Two-Strap Slides

These sandals were specifically designed for anyone who deals with serious feet issues, including joint pain, bunions and plantar fasciitis!

Get the MEGNYA Diabetic Orthotic Sandals for Women for prices starting at $30 during Amazon Prime Day!

These Boho Sandals

Reviewers say these sandals give their feet the “relief” they need — plus plenty of extra support!

Get the Aerosoft Sandals for prices starting at $29 during Amazon Prime Day!

These Chic Slide Sandals

Squared-toe shoes are very in right now, and we seriously adore the design of this pair of sandals!

Get the Easysmile Open Square Toe Flat Sandals for prices starting at $24 during Amazon Prime Day!

These Fun Animal Print Sandals

An animal print sandal is a must, and this pair from Tilocow has the right fit that you can walk around in all day!

Get the Tilocow Bunion Sandals For Women for prices starting at $25 during Amazon Prime Day!

These Slip-On Sneakers

No stress is the name of the game with these sneakers. All you have to do is slip them on and you’re ready to roll!

Get the DOUSSPRT Women’s Walking Shoes for prices starting at $28 during Amazon Prime Day!

These Sock Sneakers

Sock-style sneakers like this are so comfy, you may forget that you’re even wearing anything on your feet!

Get the Mishansha Women’s Walking Shoes for prices starting at $25 during Amazon Prime Day!

These Funky Bright Sneakers

These sneakers have a bold sole design that adds some bounce to your step!

Get the APRILSPRING Women’s Walking Shoes for prices starting at $29 during Amazon Prime Day!

These Stylish Espadrilles

Summertime and espadrilles go hand in hand, and if you want an ultra-comfy pair, look no further than these sandals from Athlefit!

Get the Athlefit Women’s Espadrilles Sandals for prices starting at $30 during Amazon Prime Day!

These Super Comfy Sandals

If you want a classic heeled sandal, then this pair deserves a spot on your shoe rack! Shoppers love the soft leather and the comfortable block heel. Plus, they go with pretty much any outfit!

Get the Gentle Souls by Kenneth Cole Women’s Christa Mid-Heel Sandal for prices starting at $59 during Amazon Prime Day!

These Strappy Sandals

These sandals are a favorite of Amazon shoppers thanks their “excellent” and comfortable fit!

Get the Lucky Brand Women’s Ressia Heeled Sandal for prices starting at $29 during Amazon Prime Day!

