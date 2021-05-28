Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Bras can be pretty annoying to wear sometimes, right? Like, we have to wear this entire extra layer, but we don’t even get to show it off. Or do we? When a bra or bralette has a cool print on it that we love, we like to find a way to make it work as a part of our outfit.

We’ve come up with 17 examples of printed bras and bralettes that deserve to be seen. And even when they are covered up completely, at least you’ll know how cute you look underneath it all!

17 Printed Bras and Bralettes So Pretty You Won’t Want to Cover Them Up

1. We obviously need some leopard print in our bra collection, and this Smart & Sexy underwire bra is a top-tier choice!

2. Prefer to go wire-free? Check out this pretty snakeskin-print Undies.com bra!

3. This red and white Coobie polka dot bralette looks so comfy, and we love the lace trim!

4. We can definitely imagine this long-line, striped Tommy Hilfiger bralette peeping out from under a blazer!

5. This zip-front Maidenform bra has a cool black and white design that looked almost like it’s sketched!

6. We are unbelievably in love with the rose design on this lace SweatyRocks bralette!

7. The lip print on this Cosabella bralette is unique and deserves to be shown off!

8. This dainty floral Flutter braletteis such a good pick for spring and summer especially!

9. This icyzone bra is technically a sports bra, but we’re so obsessed with the prints we definitely want to wear it in our daily life too!

10. What would a list of bras be without some Calvin Klein? This soft CK bralette is striped!

11. This silver metallic dot Simone Perele bra looks so fancy but is surprisingly affordable!

12. This Malianna cami bra can definitely be worn on its own! We love the ring attachment in the center especially.

13. This two-tone SOLY HUX bralette has an edgy skull and crossbones print!

14. The tiny floral print on this Maidenform bra is like a piece of modern art. How could we hide it away?

15. This gorgeous floral Aivtalk push-up bra has a cute lace-up detail in the center too!

16. Can’t forget about the camo! This Natori bra has you covered.

17. The little “tic tac” print on this wire-free Hanes bra actually forms a chevron pattern!

