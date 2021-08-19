26,000+ Shoppers Are Getting Salon-Worthy Pedicures at Home With This Tool

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If you’re treating yourself to a spa day, you likely have a pedicure on the agenda. We love indulging in foot treatments year-round, and especially in the summertime. But unfortunately, we don’t always have the time or extra funds to spare — and a high-quality pedi can get pretty pricey!

Luckily, over the course of quarantine, we became pretty well-versed in the best ways to score salon-worthy pedicures at home. Seriously! If you’re in need of a pedicure and can’t make it to the nail salon, shoppers say that this callus remover is one of the most necessary tools to have on deck.

Get the PRITECH Electric Feet Callus Remover for just $22, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 19, 2021, but are subject to change.

This electronic callus remover is your ticket to one of the best at-home pedicures possible. If you have tough calluses that have built up over time, this might be able to get rid of them and leave you with super smooth and soft feet! There are three different rotating heads that you can switch out depending on the intensity you’re looking for. There’s one gentle version that’s made for everyday care, a slightly rougher option that can remove dead skin and an ultra-coarse one that’s ideal for incredibly stubborn calluses.

When you attach the heads and turn on the tool, the roller spins to get the job done. There are two speeds, which allow you to control the intensity. This tool is portable and rechargeable so you can use it wirelessly for up to 45 minutes — plus, it’s waterproof!

Get the PRITECH Electric Feet Callus Remover for just $22, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 19, 2021, but are subject to change.

This callus remover has thousands of amazing reviews on Amazon, many of them citing the pandemic lockdown restrictions as what first drew them to buy it. Some even say that using this tool has provided them with far superior results than a visit to their local salon! Here’s the thing: Shoppers swear by this handy device and claim you won’t regret having it in your bathroom when your feet need a little pick-me-up. Given the high price of pedicures and the affordability of this tool, we’re sold — and highly recommend you get on board as well. Pedicure season is about to be 365 days a year!

See it: Get the PRITECH Electric Feet Callus Remover for just $22, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 19, 2021, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more products from PRITECH and shop all of the beauty and personal care available at Amazon! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!