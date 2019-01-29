In our wardrobe, there are less than a handful of pieces that are equal parts fashion-forward as they are error-proof. The category with the fewest options? Bottoms. When it comes to the most perfect pair of bottoms, it is often impossible to find the most flattering fit that can be worn with anything and everything. Suffice to say, we often opt for a pair of traditional denim opposed to trousers or skirts. The endless options when pairing denim makes getting dressed a breeze.

There are two, non-negotiable demands we need when selecting the perfect pair of denim. Jeans must have that transition factor. Whether it’s from day-to-night or season-to-season, they must transition seamlessly. The second necessity? Our denim needs to be comfortable enough to wear long hours, whether it’s for a work day, on a plane or to a party.

We found jeans that we plan to regularly rotate in our wardrobes and just may wind up being our new daily uniform.

See it: Grab the Progressive Lolita Skinny Jean (originally $119) now available for $50 at Lucky Brand!

The Lucky Brand Lolita Skinny Jean is the denim jeans we and shoppers are wearing on repeat — or even own repeats of!

Besides being absolutely timeless, the fit is amazing! The Lolita has a mid-rise design and features a curvy fit with a skinny leg. Unlike other traditional skinny jeans with a mid-rise design, these jeans work with well for all. Essentially, the curvy-fit makes these jeans moldable to any figure while simultaneously providing a slimming silhouette with a skinny leg design. Talk about an actual trifecta!

Even more amazing? The Lolita features a zipper fly closure, which makes getting in and out of them easy! While we surely love the simplicity of this design, we love the Twilight blue wash just as much (if not more!)

While most shoppers hope for additional colors, we can’t help but really love the Twilight blue option right off the bat. For shoppers who are unfamiliar with the medium-to-dark wash, it is the perfect blend of both. Think of it as the ultimate two-for-one. Even more amazing? A medium to dark wash creates a slimming silhouette to make legs look leaner and lengthier!

See it: Grab the Progressive Lolita Skinny Jean (originally $119) now available for $50 at Lucky Brand!

Reviewers cannot stop expressing their love for these skinnies and their only complaint is that they want more color options to buy! Many reviewers really are upset they’re only available in just one wash. Dare we recommend purchasing a second pair? Oh, wait, many reviewers actually admit they own more than one pair! No need for laundry day!

Reviewers cannot claim enough just how comfortable and chic these jeans truly are. And, can we blame them? We couldn’t agree more! Some reviewers do express that at first these jeans will be a bit snug, but like any good pair of denim, they will stretch over time. Fabulous!

It’s safe to say these slimming skinnies are without a doubt a game-changer. We can’t help but begin to think of the endless ways we could incorporate them into our daily outfits or style them in new ways.

With Valentine’s Day right around the corner, we can’t help but automatically think of these jeans and how perfect they’d be! For shoppers looking for a soft-style, try pairing these skinnies with a neutral strappy heeled platform. From there add a long rose-colored duster cardigan and a delicate, flowy silk cami underneath. Finish the look off with a pink-hued lipstick and style hair with loose waves. How sweet is too sweet?

For denim-lovers looking to take an edgy route, swap strappy platforms for sky-high stilettos. Add an off-the-shoulder cable-knit sweater and top off with a leather jacket worn traditionally or slung over the shoulders. Finish off with a high pony, a medium-sized pair of hoops and a brownish-nude lipstick. Talk about rebellious, yet refined!

For a more everyday outfit, pair these skinnies with an oversized sweater, suede belt and loafers. We could also wear these with a blazer and T-shirt for the office. Finish off with a cross-body bag or tote! Talk about fun and function!

See it: Grab the Progressive Lolita Skinny Jean (originally $119) now available for $50 at Lucky Brand! Not your style? Check out additional denim styles available at Lucky Brand!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.



The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@. Happy shopping!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!