Celebrate the Puppy Bowl With These 5 Adorable Outfits for Your Dog

The most exciting day of the year is here. The biggest game in all of sports. The action will be unbelievable, and we have no clue which team is going to pull off the win. All we know is that there will be plenty of tackling, touchdowns and fur. Lots of fur. We’re talking about the Puppy Bowl, of course! What else would we be describing?

The Puppy Bowl always fills us with so many emotions. One minute we’re laughing, the next we’re sobbing — and we’re always having the best time regardless. It makes us want to treat our very own fur babies! That’s why we picked out five adorable outfits your pup is going to steal hearts wearing. Don’t have a pup yet? Stock up anyway, because all of the dogs in the Puppy Bowl are adoptable! (And don’t forget about the kittens from the Kitty Half-Time Show!)

The Puppy Bowl airs at 3 p.m. ET on Animal Planet, so you can watch it before the human version begins. Make sure you get your shopping in first though. Check out our picks below!

These Onesie Pajamas

Oh my goodness, we can barely even handle the cuteness. Puppy Bowl Sunday is a hectic day, but just imagine the following Sunday, lazing around with your pup in some soft pajamas!

Get the Frisco Thermal Dog & Cat Pajamas starting at just $7 at Chewy! Discount automatically applied at checkout.

This Dashing Tux

Inviting friends over? Having your dog walk down the aisle at your wedding? Just think your dog would look super snazzy in a tuxedo? Look no further!

Get the Frisco Formal Dog Tuxedo, Black starting at just $13 at Chewy!

This Shiny Puffer Jacket

Those early morning walks sure can be chilly. Is your dog reluctant to face the cold around this time of year? This puffer might do the trick. And look at those metallic options!

Get the Fab Dog Metallic Puffer Dog Jacket starting at just $13 at Chewy!

This Grandpa-Style Sweater

This cable-knit sweater is so comfy that some shoppers even say that wearing it calms their dog down. Do they make a people version of this one? Asking for a friend.

Get the Frisco Dog & Cat Cable Knitted Sweater starting at just $11 at Chewy!

This Valentine’s Day Must-Have

Our dog is always our number one Valentine, and they make it pretty clear we’re theirs too, so they’re going to love wearing this “I [heart] my mommy” top come the 14th. Okay, that’s it. We’re about to start crying again!

Get the Parisian Pet I Love Mommy Dog & Cat T-Shirt starting at just $13 at Chewy!

