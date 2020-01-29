Still looking for just the perfect gift to give a loved one on Valentine’s Day? Sure, flowers and chocolate are always valid options — but maybe you want to treat them to something a little more permanent this year too. We’re here to help you with that!

Thanks to Macy’s, we have so many gifting options right at our fingertips — of all different categories! Whether your significant other or friend is looking to relax or to dress things up with a designer bag or sparkly jewelry, there’s a pick they are going to fall in love with — just like how they fell for you. Keep the romance going with our five top picks below, all majorly marked down!

This Diamond Jewelry Set

Diamonds don’t have to cost thousands and thousands of dollars. In fact, this set includes both a necklace and a pair of earrings for just $150. That’s over 60% off! Plus, we love the circular shape. Not only is it pretty, but it represents eternity. So romantic!

Get the Macy’s Diamond 1/4 ct. t.w. Circle Pendant Necklace and Stud Earrings set in Sterling Silver (originally $400) for just $150 with code YAY at Macy’s! Sale ends February 2, 2020.

See more jewelry sets on sale at Macy’s here!

This Designer Crossbody

First of all, this bag is Kate Spade. Second of all, it’s pink. Third of all, it’s 40% off! It’s perfect for traveling light, and it’s so pretty that your loved one is going to want to wear it everywhere!

Get the Kate Spade New York Polly Pebble Leather Phone Crossbody (originally $128) for just $77 at Macy’s!

See more designer bags on sale at Macy’s here!

This Heavenly Foot Massager

Tired of being asked for foot rubs all the time? This foot massager is the answer. It can even heat up to soothe soles better than hands ever could after a long day. You may even get to borrow it if you’re lucky!

Get the Homedics Shiatsu Air 2.0 Foot Massager with Heat (originally $250) for just $125 at Macy’s! Sale ends February 4, 2020.

See more from The Big Home Sale at Macy’s here!

This Pretty Red Robe

This robe is a top-notch choice for lounging around without feeling like a total slob in sweats and a stained tee. It’s comfy, it’s gorgeous and it’s half off. It comes in black too!

Get the INC Lace Trim Short Robe (originally $70) for just $35 at Macy’s! Sale ends February 2, 2020.

See more pajamas and robes on sale at Macy’s here!

This 14k Gold and Pearl Bracelet

14-karat gold and pink, freshwater pearls all in one piece? This bracelet is so beautiful we could cry. Whomever you gift it to might even shed a few tears of happiness when they see it!

Get the Belle de Mer 14k Gold Pink Cultured Freshwater Pearl Bracelet (originally $175) for just $66 with code YAY at Macy’s! Sale ends February 2, 2020.

See more fine jewelry on sale at Macy’s here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!