Stay Cozy and Cute in Fall Weather With This Oversized Cardigan

With the fall season in full effect, we’re reaching for cozy knits more frequently — and naturally, oversized sweaters are at the top of our wishlist! We adore how these garments basically feel like we’re wrapped up in a blanket — but still looking cute in the process.

Even throughout the oversized sweater category, there are multiple options to choose from. Personally, we gravitate toward sweaters with the ideal amount of slouchiness (but not sloppiness), which is exactly what this QUALFORT cardigan effortlessly nails. Shoppers say it’s seriously one of their favorite knits they own, and claim to wear it on repeat. Curious? Keep reading for the tea on this necessary knit!

Get the QUALFORT Women’s Cotton Button-Down Oversized Knit Cardigan for prices starting at $31 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 24, 2022, but are subject to change.

What made Us particularly excited about this sweater is the the way it’s designed. The sleeves are certainly the standout! They offer a lantern-like shape which gathers at the wrist, and the aesthetic is absolutely perfect. We did notice that some shoppers suggest ordering a size up if you want a true oversized fit, but if you like a slightly tighter silhouette, opt for your usual size. You can’t go wrong!

The sweater is also rendered in a waffle knit, which makes the cotton feel that much softer. The cut of this sweater, the quality of the material and the unique vibe are all part of the equation — resulting in a top-tier cardigan.

As if things couldn’t get any better, there are also a slew of color options up for grabs! Whether you prefer neutral hues or want to go for something bolder, this sweater has the ability to suit every fabulous fashionista. Some shoppers even say they have returned to Amazon pick up more chic shades! If that’s not an indicator of a high-quality product, we don’t know what is. Bundle up — but don’t skimp in the style department!

