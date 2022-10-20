Hailey Bieber’s Go-To Silk Scrunchies Are Such a Good Holiday Gift

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If you’re looking for any sort of fashion or beauty ideas for your holiday shopping this year, who better to look to than Hailey Bieber? The model and skincare entrepreneur always looks undeniably flawless, and we know if we’re searching for something luxury, we can always take a peep at her latest looks.

Of course, much of what Bieber wears is quite expensive. Not everything in her closet is going to fit into our gifting budget. But instead of searching for cheaper dupes, try zooming in a little. Sometimes, the smaller accessories are going to be exactly what you’re looking for. These scrunchies are the perfect example!

Get the slip Silk Large Scrunchies (3-Pack) for just $39 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 20, 2022, but are subject to change.

We’ve seen Bieber (along with so many other celebs) rock slip’s silk scrunchies over and over again. The 100% pure 22 momme mulberry silk isn’t only pretty and soft, but it’s likely going to be much better for your locks than any other hair ties you may already be using.

Ever take your hair out of a ponytail and a few strands get ripped out along the way because they’re stuck in the elastic? There will be none of that with slip. These scrunchies won’t tug or pull at your hair, so you don’t have to worry about damage or breakage just because you want to put your hair up. And you can say goodbye to ugly creasing too! These scrunchies are strong but gentle, designed to stay in place without leaving a mark behind.

These scrunchies come in a set of three different colors. We love the pink, caramel and black set, especially for gifting, as you really can’t go wrong with those colors. They come in a great box too! Wrap it up and present it as a gift, or you could even take out each one and use them as individual stocking stuffers. We also really like the idea of this set for White Elephant parties!

Part of the reason we know these silk scrunchies would make unforgettable holiday gifts is because we know we’d be thrilled to unwrap them ourselves. And they’ll get year-round use!

