Here It Is, Your New Fave Everyday Cotton Tee for 2024

Everyone needs a plain cotton T-shirt in their wardrobe. It doesn’t matter if you work in an office, live in the Arctic, or tour the world as an internationally famous pop star. If you don’t have one, you just haven’t found the right style yet. These incredibly versatile essentials are the veritable building blocks of outfits, and they’re supremely comfortable to lounge around in. So if you’ve been looking for the Holy Grail of crisp T-shirts in any color you can imagine, I’ve got you. Not only do I have you, but I have an affordable cotton scoop neck tee that’ll get you as crisp-looking as The Bear’s Jeremy Allen White in his restaurant “uniform” tee.

This Cotton Modal Scoop Neck Tee from Quince is all it’s cracked up to be, and then some. It’s ridiculously soft thanks to its mixture of 50% cotton and 50% modal fabric, and stretchy enough to make it the perfect errand-running shirt. Plus, you can choose from nine different colors, from crisp White to Navy, all colored with eco-friendly dye. Its scoop neckline adds some casual flair and breathing room, too. Best of all? It’s just $15, so you have the go-ahead to buy one (or two!) in every single color available.

Get the Cotton Modal Scoop Neck Tee for just $15 at Quince! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 14, 2023, but are subject to change.

Style your Cotton Modal Scoop Neck Tee with your favorite skirt to add a dash of casual vibes for brunch or dress it up by pairing it with a fun, spaghetti strap gown for more coverage. You’re probably just going to want to lounge around in it, but you might as well show it off and how great it fits, because you’re probably going to want to order several for your regular rotation, and you can’t wear the same color every day, naturally. So get as many as you need to fill all the holes in your wardrobe!

Shoppers can’t get enough of this simple but comfy and reliable tee.

“Amazing!” one wrote. “It is truly amazing. I like the fit, the fabric, and color. I plan on buying more!”

Another buyer exclaimed “Just what I was looking for!”, writing “Soft and silky, great fit, perfect length sleeves, very flattering, good length for a bit of tuck.”

This T-shirt is quickly going to worm its way into your heart, from the first time you wear it to the hundredth time you pull it out of the dryer. You can never go wrong with the perfect basic tee. And if you end up needing more, just head on over to Quince!

